Prince George Is Very Cute and Very Blonde at the King's Cup Regatta

If you're in need of a Thursday pick-me-up, allow me to present to you Prince George at the 2019 King's Cup Regatta. The six-year-old is officially my captain, cheering on his mom and dad at the inaugural sailing race in a sailor's hat and nautical striped top. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are competing to help raise money for a couple of the charity foundations they support. For Will, that's the Child Bereavement UK. For Kate, that's the Royal Foundation.

Naturally, George and his younger sister Charlotte, 4, are in attendance to see their parents compete against each other. While Charlotte chose not to hang with her older brother and grandpa Michael Middleton, captain George and his missing front teeth gave the people what they want: boat content.

Rock on! Chris Jackson Getty Images

Why are you so close to me? Chris Jackson Getty Images

Is that Mary Louise? Chris Jackson Getty Images

It is! Chris Jackson Getty Images

They took away my hat. Chris Jackson Getty Images

Shit. Karwai Tang Getty Images

I'm done now. WPA Pool Getty Images

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte is all of us.

Karwai Tang Getty Images

If this isn't the definition of a perfect royal summer, I don't know what is.

