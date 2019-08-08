Prince George Is Very Cute and Very Blonde at the King's Cup Regatta

Two couples having dinner, (B&W)
image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
Chris JacksonGetty Images

If you're in need of a Thursday pick-me-up, allow me to present to you Prince George at the 2019 King's Cup Regatta. The six-year-old is officially my captain, cheering on his mom and dad at the inaugural sailing race in a sailor's hat and nautical striped top. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are competing to help raise money for a couple of the charity foundations they support. For Will, that's the Child Bereavement UK. For Kate, that's the Royal Foundation.

Naturally, George and his younger sister Charlotte, 4, are in attendance to see their parents compete against each other. While Charlotte chose not to hang with her older brother and grandpa Michael Middleton, captain George and his missing front teeth gave the people what they want: boat content.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
Rock on!
Chris JacksonGetty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
Why are you so close to me?
Chris JacksonGetty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
Is that Mary Louise?
Chris JacksonGetty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
It is!
Chris JacksonGetty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
They took away my hat.
Chris JacksonGetty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
Shit.
Karwai TangGetty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
I'm done now.
WPA PoolGetty Images

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte is all of us.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Take Part In The King's Cup Regatta
Karwai TangGetty Images

If this isn't the definition of a perfect royal summer, I don't know what is.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
