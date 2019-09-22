71st Emmy Awards - Show
Meghan Markle Had an Extra-Special Honor at Misha Nonoo’s Wedding

Misha was reportedly the person who introduced Meghan to Harry.

image
By Katherine J Igoe
The Duchess Of Sussex Launches Smart Works Capsule Collection
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • Markle picked the reading out herself, which included the words "I vow to bear in mind that if, at times / Things seem to go from bad to worse, / They also go from bad to better."

        We're getting more details from the wedding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended this weekend—Misha Nonoo, who worked with Markle on her Smart Works capsule collection (sold out and currently being restocked!). According to royal reporter Rebecca English, Markle had a special responsibility during the ceremony that literally no other guest had: She gave a reading, which Nonoo asked her to choose herself. Markle chose The Vow by Roger McGough.

        The poem, in full, goes like this:

        I vow to honour the commitment made this day
        Which, unlike the flowers and the cake,
        Will not wither or decay. A promise, not to obey
        But to respond joyfully, to forgive and to console,
        For once incomplete, we now are whole.
        I vow to bear in mind that if, at times
        Things seem to go from bad to worse,
        They also go from bad to better.
        The lost purse is handed in, the letter
        Contains wonderful news. Trains run on time,
        Hurricanes run out of breath, floods subside,
        And toast lands jam-side up.
        And with this ring, my final vow:
        To recall, whatever the future may bring,
        The love I feel for you now.

        Here's the original news (plumped, in this context, is British slang for supporting something after careful consideration):

        This is so sweet. And we know she's a terrific public speaker!

        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome
        See Meghan's Outfit at Misha Nonoo's Wedding
        Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Star Hub
        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Jet Out of Rome
