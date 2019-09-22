At the star-studded, high-profile wedding for Misha Nonoo, it was just revealed that Meghan Markle was chosen to read a reading during the ceremony.

Markle picked the reading out herself, which included the words "I vow to bear in mind that if, at times / Things seem to go from bad to worse, / They also go from bad to better."

We have all the deets of Markle's gorgeous Valentino outfit for the wedding, and inexpensive earrings!

We're getting more details from the wedding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended this weekend—Misha Nonoo, who worked with Markle on her Smart Works capsule collection (sold out and currently being restocked!). According to royal reporter Rebecca English, Markle had a special responsibility during the ceremony that literally no other guest had: She gave a reading, which Nonoo asked her to choose herself. Markle chose The Vow by Roger McGough.

The poem, in full, goes like this:

I vow to honour the commitment made this day

Which, unlike the flowers and the cake,

Will not wither or decay. A promise, not to obey

But to respond joyfully, to forgive and to console,

For once incomplete, we now are whole.

I vow to bear in mind that if, at times

Things seem to go from bad to worse,

They also go from bad to better.

The lost purse is handed in, the letter

Contains wonderful news. Trains run on time,

Hurricanes run out of breath, floods subside,

And toast lands jam-side up.

And with this ring, my final vow:

To recall, whatever the future may bring,

The love I feel for you now.

Here's the original news (plumped, in this context, is British slang for supporting something after careful consideration):

In addition, sources reveal that the Duchess was the only guest at the wedding to give a reading.

Misha and her fiancé asked her to chose something appropriate and she plumped for ‘The Vow” by Roger McGough. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 22, 2019

This is so sweet. And we know she's a terrific public speaker!

