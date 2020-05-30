In an emotional post Friday, Kylie Jenner joined the celebrities speaking out about the death of George Floyd.

Kylie's Instagram message encouraged followers to fight for justice for Floyd.

The reality star also revealed that the incident and others like it make her fear for her daughter, Stormi Webster.

This week, many celebrities have joined the millions speaking out about the devastating death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a (now former) police officer held him down by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes amid protests from Floyd and bystanders alike.

On Friday, Kylie Jenner posted a message on Instagram encouraging her followers to fight for justice for Floyd. In her emotional post, Kylie also shared that Floyd's death makes her scared for her daughter, Stormi Webster, who is biracial.

Read Kylie's full message below:

"Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. I’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but I know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. Speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. We’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. I fear for my daughter and I hope for a better future for her. My heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. Keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.