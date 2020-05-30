Today's Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Reveals That She Fears for Stormi's Future While Speaking Out About George Floyd's Death

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In an emotional post Friday, Kylie Jenner joined the celebrities speaking out about the death of George Floyd.
      • The reality star also revealed that the incident and others like it make her fear for her daughter, Stormi Webster.

        This week, many celebrities have joined the millions speaking out about the devastating death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a (now former) police officer held him down by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes amid protests from Floyd and bystanders alike.

        On Friday, Kylie Jenner posted a message on Instagram encouraging her followers to fight for justice for Floyd. In her emotional post, Kylie also shared that Floyd's death makes her scared for her daughter, Stormi Webster, who is biracial.

        Read Kylie's full message below:

        "Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. I’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but I know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. Speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. We’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. I fear for my daughter and I hope for a better future for her. My heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. Keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍"
        since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven't been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we're currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can't sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd's family and friends. Don't let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it's the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍

