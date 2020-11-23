Today's Top Stories
Gwen Stefani Walked Off Saying She Was Going to "Quit" During 'The Voice' Battle Rounds

The season 19 coach was super emotional when it came to two artists.

By Selena Barrientos
  • The Voice season 19 airs on NBC Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.
  • Last Monday, coach Gwen Stefani jokingly threatened to quit the singing competition show over a difficult decision.
  • Many viewers were happy with Gwen’s choice to advance Carter Rubin and save Larriah Jackson.

    Gwen Stefani was under quite a bit of pressure on The Voice recently, and she almost couldn’t handle it.

    For a recent Battle Round, season 19 contestants Carter Rubin and Larriah Jackson performed a duet of Meghan Trainor and fellow coach John Legend's "Like I'm Gonna Lose You." After the talented teenagers earned a standing ovation, coach Kelly Clarkson jokingly turned to Gwen and told her how “screwed” she was now that the No Doubt singer had to pick only one to advance.

    At first, the difficult decision appeared to be too much for her. "I’m going to quit now," Gwen said, walking off away from her red chair.

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Thankfully, the “Hollaback Girl” singer didn’t actually make a run for it and returned to contemplate the important choice. "This might take a minute,” she said. “Every second that goes by I keep changing my mind … I don’t know what to do. I really don’t know what to do.”

    In the end, Gwen declared Carter the winner. In a surprise turn of events though, the coach also saved Larriah from elimination: "That was the worst thing ever, to have to choose. They were both equally so deserving to move forward."

    Fans were excited about Gwen's decision and wouldn’t have had it any other way. “Brought tears of joy when Gwen saved Larriah. Both are excellent!” one person wrote. “Beautifully done 🤘🤙❤️💕 wow @gwenstefani tough choice 💕,” another added. “I love that she kept them both!” a different fan said.

