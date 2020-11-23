The Voice season 19 airs on NBC Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

Last Monday, coach Gwen Stefani jokingly threatened to quit the singing competition show over a difficult decision.

Many viewers were happy with Gwen’s choice to advance Carter Rubin and save Larriah Jackson.

Gwen Stefani was under quite a bit of pressure on The Voice recently, and she almost couldn’t handle it.

For a recent Battle Round, season 19 contestants Carter Rubin and Larriah Jackson performed a duet of Meghan Trainor and fellow coach John Legend's " ." After the talented teenagers earned a standing ovation, coach Kelly Clarkson jokingly turned to Gwen and told her how “screwed” she was now that the No Doubt singer had to pick only one to advance.

At first, the difficult decision appeared to be too much for her. "I’m going to quit now," Gwen said, walking off away from her red chair.

Thankfully, the “ ” singer didn’t actually make a run for it and returned to contemplate the important choice. "This might take a minute,” she said. “Every second that goes by I keep changing my mind … I don’t know what to do. I really don’t know what to do.”

In the end, Gwen declared Carter the winner. In a surprise turn of events though, the coach also saved Larriah from elimination: "That was the worst thing ever, to have to choose. They were both equally so deserving to move forward."

Fans were excited about Gwen's decision and wouldn’t have had it any other way. “Brought tears of joy when Gwen saved Larriah. Both are excellent!” one person wrote. “Beautifully done 🤘🤙❤️💕 wow @gwenstefani tough choice 💕,” another added. “I love that she kept them both!” a different fan said.

