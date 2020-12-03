Kate Beckinsale, 47, Looks Regal And Ripped As She Descends A Staircase In A Bikini

Kate Beckinsale, 47, just showed off her toned abs in a bikini Instagram video.

Kate does a mix of cardio and strength intervals to stay fit and tone all over.

Kate's trainer shared her exact at-home workout routine with Women's Health.

Actress Kate Beckinsale posted the ultimate Throwback Thursday video on her Instagram of a fabulous day pre-COVID showing off her toned abs. In the video, the actress, 47, is wearing a brown bandeau bikini, flowy caftan and high heels as she walks down a set of stairs like a supermodel.

"This is a good example of what my mother would call 'walking as if one has bogged ones breeks.' And also of a short gay man silently falling into a cactus off camera. And also of exactly this time last year pre Covid. Buggering hell. Hang tough everyone. X," she captioned her video.

It's pretty clear from every second of the video that The Widow star looks incredible. She credits her sculpted abs, legs, everything to workouts with trainer Gunnar Peterson. Kate told Women's Health in her cover story interview last year, "I wake up, eat something, and go straight to the gym. Then, if I’m going to do cardio I’ll do it later on in the day."

Peterson shared that Kate does fast-paced, total-body exercises with an emphasis on her core. (FYI: You can do her entire at-home workout here.) She also works out with trainer Brad Siskind of Gunnar Peterson’s gym six days a week.

And she mixes up her workouts. She’ll do 90 to 120 seconds of a cardio interval, like rowing or the VersaClimber, then do the eight exercises again—this time with heavier weights, added bands, or faster reps. After the 45 minutes it takes to complete both circuits, she’ll finish with a cardio interval using a rubber Inertia Wave, or one-leg pushes on a curved SkillMill treadmill.

Kate also does yoga workouts by Jessica James and Mandy Ingber. "I haven’t been injured while doing an action movie, and I think it’s partially from practicing yoga," she told Women's Health.

And she also uses a trampoline (fun!). "I just got into trampolining, and it’s the greatest thing. There’s this woman, Lauren Kleban, who does LEKFit, and I think she’s a genius because she streams classes online. It makes you feel kind of jolly!" Kate said.

For fuel, Kate also starts her day by eating protein, usually chicken or eggs with grass-fed butter. The rest of the day, she likes salads with radishes, brussels sprouts, and safflower oil; salmon; and the occasional handful of potato chips.

