Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift's New Song "Dorothea" Is About Selena Gomez

- Surprise! Taylor Swift's new album, evermore, is officially out.
- Fans are convinced the song "Dorothea" is about Selena Gomez.
Good morning, hello, Taylor Swift dropped an entire album last night and the time has come to obsessively analyze the lyrics. To be clear, evermore has only been out for a few hours, but Tay fans are already convinced that the song "Dorothea" is about Selena Gomez (who she's been close friends with forever)—and honestly the evidence kinda adds up.
First of all, please turn your attention to this entire thread which connects various "Dorothea" lyrics to Sel:
And a lot of other Taylor Swift fans are pointing out the same connections:
And then there's this whole Wizard of Oz thing:
And the fact that Selena played a character named "Dot" once:
Check out the full lyrics courtesy of Genius if you want to launch your own personal analysis:
Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?
When we were younger down in the park
Honey, making a lark of the misery
You got shiny friends since you left town
A tiny screen's the only place I see you now
And I got nothing but well-wishes for ya
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, this place is the same as it ever was
Ooh, but you don't like it that way
[Chorus]
It's never too late to come back to my side
The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo
And if you're ever tired of bеing known for who you know
You know, you'll always know me, Dorothea (Uh-uh)
Dorothea (Ah-ah)
[Post-Chorus]
Ooh, you'rе a queen sellin' dreams, sellin' makeup and magazines
Ooh, from you I'd buy anything
[Verse 2]
Hey, Dorothea, do you ever stop and think about me?
When it was calmer, skipping the prom just to piss off your mom and her pageant schemes
And damn, Dorothea, they all wanna be ya
But are you still the same soul I met under the bleachers? Well...
[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, I guess I'll never know
Ooh, and you'll go on with the show
[Chorus]
But it's never too late to come back to my side
The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo
And if you're ever tired of being known for who you know
You know, you'll always know me, Dorothea (Uh-uh)
Dorothea (Ah-ah)
