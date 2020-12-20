Ariana Grande Appears to Be Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

On Sunday afternoon, singer Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share what definitely appears to be an engagement announcement.

The 27-year-old star shared several pictures of herself and boyfriend of 10 months, Dalton Gomez, along with two photos of herself modeling what appears to be a giant diamond and pearl engagement ring.

The gallery of photos was captioned, "forever n then some."

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend of 10 months, Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez, appear to have taken the next step in their relationship. You know, as in Dalton put a ring on it and upgrade himself from "boyfriend" to "fiancé." That's right: It looks like Ariana Grande is engaged.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon to share the news with a gallery post captioned, "forever n then some." The first photo in the series shows Ariana and Dalton cuddling together on the floor. The second picture is a mirror selfie of Ariana showing off her ring, which is followed by a sweet, black and white selfie of the couple and then a close up picture of the impressive ring, which consists of a ginormous oval-shapped diamond set against a large pearl. Then, the fifth and final shot in the series is another from the same home photo session as the first picture of the couple, bringing things full circle.

Check out Ariana's announcement and adorable relationship pics for yourself below:

This content is imported from Instagram.

Ariana was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson from June until October of 2018.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

