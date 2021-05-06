Kate Middleton and Prince William posted the first full video on their new YouTube channel today, after launching it with a 25-second teaser video yesterday.

In the video, Kate speaks to 4-year-old Mila Sneddon and her mom, Lynda.

Lynda's photo of Mila kissing her dad through the window was a finalist in Kate's Hold Still photography project, which saw people document their lives during the U.K.'s first COVID-19 lockdown.

A day after announcing their new YouTube channel, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared their first full video, a conversation between Kate and some of the finalists in her Hold Still photography project. On Wednesday, the Cambridges officially launched their channel with a 25-second teaser video, comprising a series of clips from the couple's royal engagements.

Thursday's video, titled "Shielding Mila—Hold Still," sees Kate speak to 4-year-old Mila Sneddon and her mom, Lynda, from Falkirk, Scotland. During the U.K.'s first COVID-19 lockdown, Mila isolated at home with Lynda while dad Scott and older sister Jodi stayed elsewhere, in order to minimize Mila's risk of infection as she underwent chemotherapy for leukemia. Lynda's photo of Mila kissing the window as her dad stands outside was a finalist in the Hold Still photography project, which saw people in the U.K. document their lives during lockdown.

Mila is the indisputable star of the video, adorably answering the phone with, "Good morning, Your Royal Highness!" Later, she asks Kate, "Do you have a costume?" to which the Duchess responds, "I'm not wearing a princess costume right now, I'm afraid Mila."

The 4-year-old also proudly tells Kate, "I know all your kid's names!" correctly listing Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis. In response, Kate says, "Louis has got so big now. He's very quick running around, and he's on his little scooter as well. He's very quick. I can't keep up with him."



