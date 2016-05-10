Go *Truly* Behind the Scenes of Selena's Cover Shoot with This Awesome Virtual Reality Video
Those dance moves tho 😱 🙌 .
Our June 2016 cover girl has proven that life is infinitely more fabulous when you're dancing in six-inch platforms and a Balmain fringe dress behind a 360-degree camera, putting the rest of us in the 2D world to shame. For her Marie Claire cover shoot, Selena pioneered our first ever *virtual reality* video, allowing you to click around (or move your phone) to get a full 360-degree view of the set, dancing Selena and all.
The onlookers in the video had the same reaction as we did: What about the rest of us, who can only peer into Selena's world of hot dance moves and futuristic technology? If we blast Rihanna songs, swish our skirts, and click our heels three times, can we teleport to the same place?
Stay tuned for more virtual reality to come, but if this is any indication of the future, there is a whole lot of fierceness in store.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.
-
This Top-Rated Air Fryer Is On Sale on Amazon for Less Than $50
And it will get to you before Thanksgiving.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Sephora's Black Friday Deals: Your 2021 Guide
In preparation for the sale, we're rounding up our favorite products.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
The Instagram Guide to Guatemala
From Antigua to Lake Atitlán, Guatemala is filled with incredible sights and activities.
By Michelle Stansbury •
-
The 50 Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes Ever
Honestly, we're impressed.
By Charlotte Chilton •
-
Alicia Keys Gets What She Wants
With her jazzy new album, Keys, the singer stopped worrying about everything except what matters: Her own opinion.
By Jessica Herndon •
-
Brooke Shields on Reinventing Yourself, Making Friends in Your 40s, and More
The actress and CEO shared inspiring advice during a panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Alicia Keys on Her Upcoming Album 'Keys,' Life Lessons From Her Mom, and More
The singer opened up during a special panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Lady Louise Windsor Is Turning 18, But She Probably Won’t Take a “Princess” Title
The Queen’s youngest granddaughter will probably take on more royal duties regardless of title.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry Won’t Wear His Military Uniform to Hand Out Medals to Veterans
His military titles were stripped after he left royal duties, though some have argued his service record should qualify.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Hiring for a Communications Role
Finally a chance to show off all that knowledge of the Cambridges' social media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince William and Kate May to Move to Windsor for the Queen’s Health
Having her great-grandkids there will be “invigorating," says a royal expert.
By Marie Claire Editors •