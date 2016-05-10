Go *Truly* Behind the Scenes of Selena's Cover Shoot with This Awesome Virtual Reality Video

Our June 2016 cover girl has proven that life is infinitely more fabulous when you're dancing in six-inch platforms and a Balmain fringe dress behind a 360-degree camera, putting the rest of us in the 2D world to shame. For her Marie Claire cover shoot, Selena pioneered our first ever *virtual reality* video, allowing you to click around (or move your phone) to get a full 360-degree view of the set, dancing Selena and all.

The onlookers in the video had the same reaction as we did: What about the rest of us, who can only peer into Selena's world of hot dance moves and futuristic technology? If we blast Rihanna songs, swish our skirts, and click our heels three times, can we teleport to the same place?

Stay tuned for more virtual reality to come, but if this is any indication of the future, there is a whole lot of fierceness in store.

