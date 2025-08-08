One Unexpected Senior Royal Beat Princess Kate in a Poll to Be Voted the Public's Most Popular Royal Family Member

Kate Middleton is regularly considered to be one of the most popular members of the Royal Family. In fact, the Princess of Wales's influence on the general public has been made clear with "the Kate effect." Whenever Princess Kate wears an item of clothing, the extra attention the brand receives is often unprecedented. However, in a new poll conducted by the British government, Kate lost out on the top spot to another senior royal.

As reported by the Express, YouGov's latest poll asked residents of the U.K. for their opinions on the Royal Family. On this occasion, "Kate was, in fact, beaten to the top spot by her husband, Prince William," the outlet reported.

While 74% of respondents claimed to have a positive opinion of Prince William, 71% said the same was true of Princess Kate. Princess Anne came close, with 70% of respondents reacting positively to the Princess Royal.

Prince William beat Princess Kate for the top spot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately for King Charles, only 59% of those surveyed held a positive opinion of the monarch. The Royal Family in general scored 62%, while Prince Edward received a positive score of just 52%. Additional members of the Royal Family scored even lower.

Earlier this year, Princess Kate beat Prince William in a similar YouGov poll. It seems as though the Prince and Princess of Wales's popularity has only grown in recent years.

Only 59% of those surveyed held a positive opinion of the monarch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2018, actor Matt Smith, who portrayed Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown, told Variety , "All the research I did found him to be brilliantly funny, very clever, very popular." The actor continued, "In the royal house he's the most popular of all of them. If you've talked to any of the staff, Philip's the one they all love really."