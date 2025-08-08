One Unexpected Senior Royal Beat Princess Kate in a Poll to Be Voted the Public's Most Popular Royal Family Member
The Princess of Wales has some major competition.
Kate Middleton is regularly considered to be one of the most popular members of the Royal Family. In fact, the Princess of Wales's influence on the general public has been made clear with "the Kate effect." Whenever Princess Kate wears an item of clothing, the extra attention the brand receives is often unprecedented. However, in a new poll conducted by the British government, Kate lost out on the top spot to another senior royal.
As reported by the Express, YouGov's latest poll asked residents of the U.K. for their opinions on the Royal Family. On this occasion, "Kate was, in fact, beaten to the top spot by her husband, Prince William," the outlet reported.
While 74% of respondents claimed to have a positive opinion of Prince William, 71% said the same was true of Princess Kate. Princess Anne came close, with 70% of respondents reacting positively to the Princess Royal.
Unfortunately for King Charles, only 59% of those surveyed held a positive opinion of the monarch. The Royal Family in general scored 62%, while Prince Edward received a positive score of just 52%. Additional members of the Royal Family scored even lower.
Earlier this year, Princess Kate beat Prince William in a similar YouGov poll. It seems as though the Prince and Princess of Wales's popularity has only grown in recent years.
In 2018, actor Matt Smith, who portrayed Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown, told Variety, "All the research I did found him to be brilliantly funny, very clever, very popular." The actor continued, "In the royal house he's the most popular of all of them. If you've talked to any of the staff, Philip's the one they all love really."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.