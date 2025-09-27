Sarah Ferguson Reportedly "Takes a Dim View" of Prince Andrew's Strange "Game" With Staff

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew finalized their divorce in 1996, but they've remained extremely close in the years since. In fact, the Duchess of York still resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband, and has publicly supported him throughout a number of trials and tribulations. But according to a royal source, there's one thing Duchess Sarah "takes a dim view of" when it comes to Prince Andrew's behavior.

Giving insight into Prince Andrew's slightly odd behavior, a palace source told the Daily Mail (via the Mirror), "When he lived at Buck House he'd also hide his toy monkey in unlikely places to test whether cleaning staff would spot it...woe betide them if they didn't."

The source elaborated, "Staff at Royal Lodge still have to play Prince Andrew's game—unless Sarah is resident. She takes a dim view of it."

"Staff at Royal Lodge still have to play Prince Andrew's game—unless Sarah is resident." (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report by The Times recently detailed Ferguson's continued support of Jeffrey Epstein long after she'd publicly denounced his behavior. Prince Andrew, of course, was forced to resign from public royal life due to his own connection to the convicted sex offender.

The publication also explored some of the eccentricities in Ferguson and Andrew's relationship. "Andrew's bedroom and dressing room [was] an absolute time warp," Ferguson allegedly revealed (via the Mirror). "Dozens of stuffed animals blanketed the bed, while pink teddies hugged each other atop a lamp."

"Andrew's bedroom and dressing room [was] an absolute time warp." (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Ferguson's account allegedly continued, "Boys' guns and bachelor bits lay all over...One teddy bear wore a vest with 'It's tough being a prince.'"

If the latest reports are to be believed, Duchess Sarah has never been a fan of Prince Andrew's stuffed animal collection. And when it comes to his strange "games" with staff members, the Duchess of York basically forbids it from taking place.