Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark Might Be Dating a Hollywood Star, as Pair Are Spotted Kissing in New York

A plethora of royal love stories have made it to the big screen, from The Prince and Me to Red, White, and Royal Blue. Now, a real-life prince has found himself at the center of a regal Hollywood romance, after being photographed kissing a famous actress.

Prince Constantine-Alexios is the dashing royal protagonist in this story, and the alleged object of his affection is none other than Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. According to Hello! magazine, Cline has been hanging out with Contantine-Alexios in New York, where his parents—Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal—have a home.

Per the outlet, Constantine-Alexios and the I Know What You Did Last Summer star were photographed kissing, with the snap gaining traction on social media. "The pair were previously spotted dining together in Manhattan, while a video showed them holding hands as they walked down a street," the publication noted.

Madelyn Cline has been linked to Prince Constantine-Alexios. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Constantine-Alexios grew up in London, before relocating to the United States to attend Georgetown University; he graduated in 2022, Us Weekly reported. Since then, the royal has worked as a model for Dior, and as a painter and sculptor. He is also Prince William's godson, giving him an important connection to the British Royal Family.

Prince Constantine-Alexios with brother Prince Aristides Stavros, and their parents, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. (Image credit: Stefanos Kyriazis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

During an interview with Remix Magazine in March 2023, Cline dished on how she knows she's in love with someone. "The initial signs are obviously that giddiness and the butterflies," the actress explained. "But even after that, there's even deeper feelings where I feel completely at ease and comfortable and so full of love."

Cline continued, "I especially know that I'm in love when I feel that they know me better than anyone and they're my best friend. And even if you're infuriated with them you just love them so much. It's so complex."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors