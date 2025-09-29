Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark Might Be Dating a Hollywood Star, as Pair Are Spotted Kissing in New York
The dashing royal has ignited romance rumors after being seen with a famous actress.
A plethora of royal love stories have made it to the big screen, from The Prince and Me to Red, White, and Royal Blue. Now, a real-life prince has found himself at the center of a regal Hollywood romance, after being photographed kissing a famous actress.
Prince Constantine-Alexios is the dashing royal protagonist in this story, and the alleged object of his affection is none other than Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. According to Hello! magazine, Cline has been hanging out with Contantine-Alexios in New York, where his parents—Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal—have a home.
Per the outlet, Constantine-Alexios and the I Know What You Did Last Summer star were photographed kissing, with the snap gaining traction on social media. "The pair were previously spotted dining together in Manhattan, while a video showed them holding hands as they walked down a street," the publication noted.
Constantine-Alexios grew up in London, before relocating to the United States to attend Georgetown University; he graduated in 2022, Us Weekly reported. Since then, the royal has worked as a model for Dior, and as a painter and sculptor. He is also Prince William's godson, giving him an important connection to the British Royal Family.
During an interview with Remix Magazine in March 2023, Cline dished on how she knows she's in love with someone. "The initial signs are obviously that giddiness and the butterflies," the actress explained. "But even after that, there's even deeper feelings where I feel completely at ease and comfortable and so full of love."
Cline continued, "I especially know that I'm in love when I feel that they know me better than anyone and they're my best friend. And even if you're infuriated with them you just love them so much. It's so complex."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.