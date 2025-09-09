Prince William Reveals Prince George "Knows How to Behave" in Public, But at Home, It's a "Different Ball Game"

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis headed back to school on September 3, and now that their summer break is over, Prince William and Princess Kate are back to their usual royal duties. While visiting the National Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) branch in Sunningdale, England on September 8, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared memories about Queen Elizabeth—but they also revealed some rare insights about their kids' personalities. Although Prince George is often described as the most serious of the Wales trio, Prince William admitted that his oldest son can also be like mischevious Prince Louis at times.

During the visit, timed to mark the third anniversary of the late Queen's death, Prince William and Princess Kate sat down for tea and cake with members of the WI. When one woman asked if George, Charlotte and Louis were back in school, the Prince of Wales replied, "Thankfully yes," per Hello!

Reflecting on 7-year-old Prince Louis and his cheeky antics, one member couldn't help but ask, "Is Louis a bit of a handful?" William replied that his son is "a character, but he's a very good boy." The little prince also seems to enjoy spirited competitions with 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, as William added that his youngest "likes to run his sister around."

Prince William and Princess Kate met with WI members on September 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate are seen with Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis and Prince George are five years apart. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When one of the WI members commented on Prince George's calm demeanor, William replied, "When George is behind closed doors it's a completely different ball game," causing the women to burst out laughing. The Prince of Wales explained that "George just knows how to behave" in public, versus his younger brother Louis.

"There’s five years between them," he added in a video shared by Hello!, gesturing with his hands that as Louis catches up in age, "I think you’ll see the difference."

During a visit to youth empowerment charity Spiral Skills on September 9, the Prince of Wales revealed further insights into Prince Louis and one of his favorite hobbies. After being invited to take part in a musical moment, William said, "If my youngest was here, he'd have a go. He's practicing at the moment."