Royal Experts Say Prince Louis Inherited His "Comedic Sense of Humor" From Two Unexpected Royal Relatives—Not His Parents

An official Royal Family event is never boring when Prince Louis is in attendance. Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest son is known for his comic timing and slapstick sense of humor, often making faces at the general public or delivering hilarious remarks. According to several royal experts, Louis didn't inherit his penchant for comedy from either of his parents. Instead, two unexpected royal relatives might be responsible for Prince Louis's funny personality.

Regarding the 7-year-old's unique ability to make people laugh, the Daily Mail reported, "When it comes to brotherly banter, it seems Prince Louis is following in the footsteps of his uncle, Prince Harry." While the Duke of Sussex was known for teasing his older brother, Prince William, in public, Prince Louis appears to have followed suit.

As noted by the outlet, Prince Louis mercilessly teased Prince George by imitating a hair flip the future king appeared to perform at the VE Day Parade. It seems that Prince Louis has inherited Prince Harry's comic timing, as well as his ability to tease his older brother in the funniest way.

Prince Louis doesn't hide his penchant for fun. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II was also very funny, and likely influenced her great-grandson's comedic personality. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward revealed in her book, My Mother And I (via the Daily Mail), "The Queen's stern look, inherited from her grandmother Queen Mary, belies the wonderful sense of humor we got to see more and more as she got older." Seward continued, "The Queen could be extremely funny, in a slightly mocking way."

Prince Louis is often photographed making funny expressions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Discussing the ways in which Queen Elizabeth made people smile, Seward wrote, "She was also a first-class mimic, particularly of politicians, but never to anyone's face. She could only laugh or state her opinions in private, and some of them were pretty forceful."

Prince Louis displays his impeccable comic timing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems as though Prince Louis's love of comedy is somewhat of a Royal Family tradition.