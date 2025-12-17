Princess Marie-Chantal Praises William and Kate For the "Excellent Job" They've Done Making Their Kids Relatable in One Way
The Greek royal, who is also a fashion designer, weighed in on the the Wales kids in a new interview.
Prince William and Princess Kate have been careful to strike a balance between royal and relatable as they raise Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, in the spotlight. One aspect that fans can't get enough of is the adorable outfits that the Wales trio wear during their rare public engagements, and one Greek princess is praising the way that the Prince and Princess of Wales dress their children.
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece—who is married to Crown Prince Pavlos, the son of the last king of Greece—founded her children's fashion line, Marie-Chantal, in 2000. The designer recently told the Telegraph that when it comes to her own five kids, "I love fashion and wanted my children to look good—not too stuffy, but they had to be proper when they needed to be."
Along the same lines, she said that George, Charlotte and Louis perfectly blend "formality and comfort" in their clothing. "The children are so gorgeous," she told the outlet of the Wales kids, who have worn Marie-Chantal pieces on several occasions.
For Marie-Chantal, who is coming from a more relaxed royal background (the Greek royal family was abolished in 1974, but has kept their titles), she acknowledged that William and Kate have different sartorial rules and restrictions for their kids.
"I don’t think that they could dress the children other than how they have because it’s such a traditional institution in the U.K.," she told the Telegraph. "It can evolve, but it has to be subtle."
Although the Wales kids are occasionally seen in casual outfits, they adhered to British traditions like Prince George and Prince Louis wearing shorts with knee socks, even in winter, when they were young. Items like the Liberty print Marie-Chantal dress Princess Charlotte wore to a 2019 polo match and the smart navy blazer Prince George wore on Christmas Day the same year reflect their family's polished but approachable style.
"You see pictures of them on a family outing, and it’s more casual," the fashion designer told the Telegraph. "You want to identify with members of the Royal Family and them being normal people."
She continued that the Prince and Princess of Wales "have done an excellent job in portraying that they’re a young family with young children who are doing wonderful, everyday things outdoors and running around." Marie-Chantal added, "Even if someone’s wearing leggings, they’re showing that they’re a real, beautiful family living their lives."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.