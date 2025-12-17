Prince William and Princess Kate have been careful to strike a balance between royal and relatable as they raise Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, in the spotlight. One aspect that fans can't get enough of is the adorable outfits that the Wales trio wear during their rare public engagements, and one Greek princess is praising the way that the Prince and Princess of Wales dress their children.

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece—who is married to Crown Prince Pavlos, the son of the last king of Greece—founded her children's fashion line, Marie-Chantal, in 2000. The designer recently told the Telegraph that when it comes to her own five kids, "I love fashion and wanted my children to look good—not too stuffy, but they had to be proper when they needed to be."

Along the same lines, she said that George, Charlotte and Louis perfectly blend "formality and comfort" in their clothing. "The children are so gorgeous," she told the outlet of the Wales kids, who have worn Marie-Chantal pieces on several occasions.

Princess Charlotte, pictured with Prince George, is seen wearing a Marie-Chantal dress in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece are pictured at The Fashion Awards 2025 in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Marie-Chantal, who is coming from a more relaxed royal background (the Greek royal family was abolished in 1974, but has kept their titles), she acknowledged that William and Kate have different sartorial rules and restrictions for their kids.

"I don’t think that they could dress the children other than how they have because it’s such a traditional institution in the U.K.," she told the Telegraph. "It can evolve, but it has to be subtle."

Although the Wales kids are occasionally seen in casual outfits, they adhered to British traditions like Prince George and Prince Louis wearing shorts with knee socks, even in winter, when they were young. Items like the Liberty print Marie-Chantal dress Princess Charlotte wore to a 2019 polo match and the smart navy blazer Prince George wore on Christmas Day the same year reflect their family's polished but approachable style.

Prince George wore a navy Marie-Chantal blazer for church on Christmas Day 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You see pictures of them on a family outing, and it’s more casual," the fashion designer told the Telegraph. "You want to identify with members of the Royal Family and them being normal people."

She continued that the Prince and Princess of Wales "have done an excellent job in portraying that they’re a young family with young children who are doing wonderful, everyday things outdoors and running around." Marie-Chantal added, "Even if someone’s wearing leggings, they’re showing that they’re a real, beautiful family living their lives."