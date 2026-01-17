In 2025, Prince William and Princess Kate left their home, Adelaide Cottage, for a brand new start. Described as their "forever home," Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park provides more space for their family, including children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But according to a new report, there's one rather strict rule Prince William is expected to "adhere to" at his new property.

According to the Sun, "all forms of motorized transport" are banned within Windsor Great Park, which is where Prince William's new home is based. Per the outlet, the ban includes hoverboards and e-scooters—of which William is a known fan. In fact, he was seen riding on an e-scooter during an appearance on Apple TV's The Reluctant Traveler just last year.

The Sun reported that the ban was put in place for "safety reasons and traffic management." An insider allegedly told the outlet, "William used to love his e-scooter to get around the castle as there was no ban. But of course he's more than happy and prepared to adhere to the rules on e-scooters in Windsor Great Park."

Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still, the outlet also suggested that there might be a loophole to the rule. "Despite the ban, sources suggested that residents who live on the Windsor Great Park estate can use e-scooters on roads near their homes," the publication noted. "William would, however, not be allowed to ride down The Long Walk, a 2.5-mile tree-lined avenue to Windsor Castle where bikes, scooters, rollerblades, and even skateboards are banned."

"Despite the ban, sources suggested that residents who live on the Windsor Great Park estate can use e-scooters on roads near their homes." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hopefully the Prince of Wales will still be able to make use of his e-scooter from time to time, in spite of the rules in place at his new home.

