Princess Charlene Ends Her Suit Streak in Another Princess Kate-Approved Outfit That's Perfect for the Holidays

Princess Charlene may have spent the past few months proving that—much like Princess Kate—she’s one of the undisputed queens of the trouser suit, but she switched gears for her latest appearance. While meeting with the president of Portugal on Friday, November 21, she debuted a tailored green coat dress that felt distinctly Princess of Wales–coded.

Per Instagram account Royal Fashion Daily, the Monégasque royal chose the Kalonice coat dress by one of the Princess of Wales's longtime favorite brands, Emilia Wickstead, pairing it with a matching green satin hat by Philip Treacy.

The midi-length coat dress featured a matching belt and flap pockets, and she paired it with a pair of nude Louis Vuitton pumps while posing for pictures with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. But once they headed outside the palace, Charlene switched her shoes for a black pair, also by Louis Vuitton, covering her emerald green outfit with a long black coat.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the president of Portugal (left), is seen with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on November 21. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier – Manu Vitali and Stéphane Danna/ Direction de la Communication)

Princess Charlene wore a new Emilia Wickstead coat dress on November 21. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier – Manu Vitali and Stéphane Danna/ Direction de la Communication)

The royals took their guest for a stroll outside the palace. (Image credit: Frédéric Nebinger/Palais Princier – Manu Vitali and Stéphane Danna/ Direction de la Communication)

Princess Charlene accessorized with a pair of Cartier diamond drop earrings featuring gray Tahitian pearls, wearing her hair pulled back in an elegant updo.

Charlene's Christmas-ready green coat follows the forest green velvet gown the Princess of Wales wore to last week's Royal Variety Performance in London on November 19. Kate chose a Talbot Runhof creation for her date night with Prince William, pairing it with the diamond earrings Queen Elizabeth received as a wedding gift in 1947.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are seen at the Monaco National Day Gala on November 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are seen with their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, on National Day in Monaco. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the same evening, Princess Charlene also had a red carpet moment, joining husband Prince Albert at the Monaco National Day Gala in a shimmering long-sleeved Armani Privé gown.

Along with her new ivory dress, Charlene wowed fans by wearing the same diamond tiara she wore for her 2011 wedding ball to the National Day gala, pairing the ocean-spray themed design with diamond earrings.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier in the day, the princess wore another Kate-esque outfit, pairing an ivory Armani trouser suit with a white ruffled blouse similar to the one the Princess of Wales wore with a gray suit on November 18.