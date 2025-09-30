Princess Eugenie’s New Style Is Reminding Many Royal Fans of Meghan Markle’s “Stealth Wealth Aesthetic”

Even royals sometimes feel the need for a little self-reinvention—and lately, royal fans have noticed that Princess Eugenie has been doing just that when it comes to her wardrobe.

As the Daily Mail notes, the 35-year-old royal has traded "the bold florals and whimsical fascinators that once defined her royal wardrobe" for a more minimalist style that the outlet notes has recently been "quietly elegant, deliberately pared back, and unmistakably reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s signature style."

The outlet pointed to several recent outfits Eugenie has worn that it notes "appear to echo Meghan’s minimalist, stealth wealth aesthetic," including the navy blue and white white polka dot Rixo dress the princess wore to a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May of this year.

Eugenie accessorized the look with a pair of $20,000 18-carat white gold Garrard earrings from the luxury jeweler's Lotus Flower collection and a navy Marina hat from Emily-London Headwear.

As the Daily Mail points out, Eugenie's polka dot garden party look is reminiscent of an outfit Meghan wore to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in 2022.

Another Meghan-esque minimalist look Eugenie wore recently was her Easter outfit earlier this year—a white, belted trench coat from Reiss that she accessorized with a white Zellova pillbox hat from Emily London.

Princess Eugenie attends the Easter service at St George's Chapel on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For many royal fans, Eugenie's white Easter coat was instantly reminiscent of the white wool coat by Canadian label, LINE that Meghan famously wore in her engagement photo call with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their engagement photo call in London in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eugenie's style shift hasn't just been a noticeable move toward incorporating Meghan's aesthetic—she's also been incorporating many of the Duchess of Sussex's favorite brands, like Aquazzura, Fendi and jewelry designer Sophie Lis, into her wardrobe, the Daily Mail notes.

It's not clear if the overlapping fashion choices are intentional, but if any member of the royal family were going to intentionally draw inspiration from Meghan's wardrobe, it makes sense it would be Eugenie. In the wake of Meghan and Harry's royal exit, sources suggested that that Eugenie was one royal relative the Sussexes weren't estranged from.

"Eugenie is really the only member of the royal family that Meghan is still close to," a royal insider told Us Weekly in 2021 of Meghan and Eugenie's bond. "They are sort of an unlikely pair, but remain in contact. They bond over their pregnancies."