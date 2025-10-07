Meghan Markle's Rothy's Flats Are a Fashion Week Staple—And On Sale in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

If you step into the Marie Claire office on any given day, there's a fairly good chance you might spot someone in a pair of Rothy's shoes. Whether it's the brand's Mary Jane style or Rothy's OG classic pointed flat, the shoes have become a cult classic over the years—and Meghan Markle helped skyrocket sales when she first wore a pair of Rothy's in 2018. While the brand's Point II style is already priced under $200, they're marked down even lower for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, taking place October 7 through October 8.

The Duchess of Sussex debuted her Rothy's flats during her first overseas tour as a royal, wearing the original version of The Point during a trip to the beach with Prince Harry in Melbourne, Australia. Unsurprisingly, sales skyrocketed, and the shoes—which are machine washable and crafted from recycled water bottles—became a favorite among editors, too.

"My Mary Janes go with everything I own and are supremely comfortable, so I keep them in my bag when I go out at night or when I have a particularly long day," says Marie Claire Fashion E-commerce Editor, Julia Marzovilla. "These are the only shoes I wear during New York Fashion Week," she adds.

Meghan Markle is seen wearing her Rothy's flats on a Melbourne, Australia beach in October 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex also owns the same pair of pointed Rothy's in a gray merino wool version, which she was spotted wearing while getting off a plane in Canada on Valentine's Day 2020. Since then, Meghan's shoes have received a cushy upgrade with a more padded footbed and extra room in the toe box.

The Point II is a special favorite of Marie Claire's Digital Director, Jenny Hollander—who not only owns the flats in four colors, but even wore a special white pair on her wedding day. "In my regular life, I have three pairs on rotation—blue, black, and red," she shares.

For Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the Point II is marked down to $129 and available in classic colors like red, tan, ecru and Meghan's black style, as well a trendy leopard print pattern—but not for long. The Prime Big Deal Days savings end on October 9, and if past sales are any indication, these won't stay in stock for long.