Following Their "Reconciliation," Prince Harry Has a Renewed "Focus on Dad" King Charles and Is "Closer" Than Ever to Bringing Archie and Lilibet to U.K.

During a brief visit to the U.K., Prince Harry reunited with his formerly estranged father, King Charles, for a "private tea" at Clarence House in London. Following their reunion, the Duke of Sussex told reporters that his dad was "great." Now, Harry has opened up about the long-awaited "reconciliation" in a new interview, and shared just how important it was to meet with his father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

In a Sept. 14 interview with The Guardian, the royal raised awareness about the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine, and also touched on his own personal life. "I have always loved the U.K. and I always will love the U.K.," Harry told the outlet. "It's been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about. I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."

Although the Duke of Sussex declined to discuss his private meeting with Charles, he told The Guardian that—looking ahead to the next year—"the focus really has to be on my dad." And when asked whether he hoped to bring his children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—to visit family members in the U.K., Harry said, "Yes I would. This week has definitely brought that closer."

The interview also gave Prince Harry a chance to hit back at his critics, as he told the outlet, "I think parts of the British press want to believe that I am miserable, but I'm not. I am very happy with who I am and I like the life that I live."

However, that doesn't mean Harry's life is always smooth sailing. "I have certainly had to deal with some very stressful events over the last four years," the Duke of Sussex noted. "There has been the uncertainty and stress of the litigation and finding out certain things that have really, really hurt."

As for his decision to write his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry explained how important it was to set the record straight about certain events in his life. "I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public," the duke explained. "It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."

Essentially, Prince Harry is looking ahead to the future now, telling The Guardian, "you cannot have reconciliation before you have truth." Hopefully, the royal's recent U.K. visit is the first of many.