Two Senior Royals Are Set to Leave the Country Prior to Donald Trump's State Visit, Buckingham Palace Reveals

King Charles is preparing to host Donald and Melania Trump when they embark on a state visit to the U.K. in September 2025. It's already been suggested that Princess Kate will be the "icing on the cake" of Donald's trip, but it's now been confirmed that two significant senior members of the Royal Family won't be available to host the American president.

Two Buckingham Palace press releases have revealed that Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, will be out of the country when the Trumps arrive. Between September 14 and 17, the Duke of Edinburgh will travel to Papua New Guinea, where he will help to commemorate the country's 50th anniversary of independence from Australia. Prince Edward's excursion will include "a dawn flag-raising ceremony and a state dinner, to mark the occasion."

Between September 18 and 22, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will visit Japan, per a press release. "In Osaka and Tokyo, the duke and duchess will undertake engagements on themes which resonate in both countries, including youth opportunity, sustainability and innovation, educating the next generation, and women in leadership," Buckingham Palace explained.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward won't be meeting with Donald Trump. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's trip, they will also attend "Japan's largest international event," which is "the U.K. and Japanese Pavilions at EXPO 2025, Osaka, Kansai." According to GB News, Edward and Sophie's absence during the state visit could be viewed as a "setback."

Donald Trump will only meet some members of the Royal Family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donald and Melania Trump will visit the U.K. between September 17 and 19. "Catherine will be the icing on the cake for a man as vain as Donald Trump," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously told the Mirror . "To be seen with her will be gold dust in his eyes."