My next calendar year is very much giving Katherine Heigl in 27 Dresses. I’m frolicking all over the planet for weddings and bachelorettes—Italy, Palm Beach, Aruba, New York City (the list goes on). I’m a bridesmaid in a few and an attendee at many. Thankfully, my closet isn’t exploding at the seams with ugly taffeta dresses (my friends are pretty easy-going with their dress codes). But my nail polish drawer? Bursting in anticipation.

Wedding nails, I’ve learned, are a hot topic of conversation. My soon-to-be fiancée friends are constantly consulting me on the best bridal pink to choose when their significant other pops the question. Then, there’s the Big Choice for the actual wedding day—will it be a classic French, milky white, or a wildcard pop of color?

If you’re a wedding guest like yours truly, the manicure options are pretty endless. That being said, I’m usually one to play it safe—while still adding a bit of spunk with a chrome finish or glitter applique.

To shop my go-to wedding nail colors, read ahead.

Classic Bubble Bath

It’s a cliché engagement manicure for a reason. A soft, silky pink will always be the best backdrop for a shiny new rock to shine (I don’t make the rules). I always tell my friends to layer Bubble Bath with a more pigmented shade that suits their skin tone if they're searching for an opaque finish.

OPI Nail Lacquer Bubble Bath $11.99 at Amazon US Easily the most popular wedding nails come via OPI’s Bubble Bath—a soft, candy pink. I find it to be pretty sheer, so I recommend asking for three layers if you’re not going to put a more opaque shade underneath. Essie Pinks Nail Polish - Ballet Slippers $10 at Ulta Beauty If your nail salon doesn’t carry OPI or you’re an Essie loyalist, Ballet Slippers is as close as you're going to get. A gel girl? Try CND’s Romantique for a similar finish.

Never Forget a French

The French manicure’s 2025 resurgence is proof that this minimalistic design is truly timeless—so you won’t regret it when you look back at photos 20 years from now. That being said, feel free to make the French your own with gemstones, color blocking, or even a reverse French.

OPI Xpress/on French Tip Press on Nails - French Press $13.99 at Ulta Beauty Never will I ever be able to DIY a French tip (my artistic skills are in the negatives), so I heavily rely on my trusty press-ons. These aren’t too long, look natural, and I love the almond shape. amokia 6400pcs Nail Art Rhinestones $4.99 at Amazon US Whether you’re a bride or bridesmaid, you can zhuzh up a basic French with some rhinestones. Have them line the white tip or just pop a single one at the base of your nails.

Fall Wedding Favorite

The second November hits, I rebel against any light-colored polish and adopt a loyalty to one of two colors: an oxblood red or chocolate brown. They’re fall neutrals in my book and (thankfully) go with any outfit, so I can keep my same manicure through back-to-back wedding weekends.

China Glaze Mega Pigment Nail Lacquer, Crème Warm Tones - Cozy Crimson $8.50 at Ulta Beauty Crimson red is my go-to fall neutral. I love this particular polish because it’s uber-glossy (it looks like gel), lasts up to 10 days, and only requires one coat for an opaque finish. Essie Boho Rodeo Salon Quality Nail Polish Collection - Save a Cowboy $10 at Ulta Beauty Chocolate brown is the hottest color right now, but pulling it off as a wedding manicure can be tricky—you need to right undertone so your nails don’t look, well, dirty. This is my personal favorite; it’s creamy, rich, and reminds me of an espresso shot.

A Milky Moment

Hot take, but I like a milky white sooooo much better than a soft pink. It’s more flattering on my fair skin and creates the illusion of long, lean fingers. And don’t worry, I’ve polled all my Bride to Be friends, and wearing white nails to a wedding is absolutely appropriate. The key: choose a shade that reads cream over White Out.

Manucurist Milky White $14 at us.manucurist.com We are huge Manicurist fans at MC—and once you try this polish you’ll see why. It has the perfect creamy hue and is incredibly buildable. That said, it’s a bit sheer, so if you want a more opaque finish, I recommend one coat of Alpine Snow with this on top. Le Mini Macaron Le Sweet Nail Polish Collection - Chantilly $10 at Ulta Beauty If you’re anything like me, painting your nails (and not smudging them) is an often-failed exercise. But! This little guy dries in 60 seconds, so you really can’t mess it up.

When in Doubt, Chrome

A chrome topper looks great on a classic pink or white, but I’ve also found it’s the ideal tool to tone down bolder shades. Brush a cat eye powder on top of a terracotta or butter yellow, and it instantly feels softer and chicer, which is frankly the vibe of most wedding manicures.

LONDONTOWN Londontown Lakur Nail Polish/topper - Chrome Glaze - Enhanced Color Long Lasting Top Nail Coat Gel-Free Shine Nail Look, Aurora Chrome Topper 0.4 Oz $16 at Amazon US You can wear this solo—it’s a gorgeous metallic silver polish—or swipe it on top of the color of your choice for a reflective finish. Sally Hansen Sally Hansen Insta-Dri, Steel the Show, Quick Dry, Long Lasting, Opaque, Metallic Silver Nail Polish $5.98 at Amazon US If powder is more your speed? I highly recommend this set. It’s mess-free, easy to use, and gives that Hailey Bieber glazed donut finish in seconds.

