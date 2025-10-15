Wedding Nails Are an Art Form—But You Can’t Go Wrong With These 5 Bridal Manicures
Consider this list your something borrowed.
My next calendar year is very much giving Katherine Heigl in 27 Dresses. I’m frolicking all over the planet for weddings and bachelorettes—Italy, Palm Beach, Aruba, New York City (the list goes on). I’m a bridesmaid in a few and an attendee at many. Thankfully, my closet isn’t exploding at the seams with ugly taffeta dresses (my friends are pretty easy-going with their dress codes). But my nail polish drawer? Bursting in anticipation.
Wedding nails, I’ve learned, are a hot topic of conversation. My soon-to-be fiancée friends are constantly consulting me on the best bridal pink to choose when their significant other pops the question. Then, there’s the Big Choice for the actual wedding day—will it be a classic French, milky white, or a wildcard pop of color?
If you’re a wedding guest like yours truly, the manicure options are pretty endless. That being said, I’m usually one to play it safe—while still adding a bit of spunk with a chrome finish or glitter applique.
To shop my go-to wedding nail colors, read ahead.
Classic Bubble Bath
It’s a cliché engagement manicure for a reason. A soft, silky pink will always be the best backdrop for a shiny new rock to shine (I don’t make the rules). I always tell my friends to layer Bubble Bath with a more pigmented shade that suits their skin tone if they're searching for an opaque finish.
If your nail salon doesn’t carry OPI or you’re an Essie loyalist, Ballet Slippers is as close as you're going to get. A gel girl? Try CND’s Romantique for a similar finish.
Never Forget a French
The French manicure’s 2025 resurgence is proof that this minimalistic design is truly timeless—so you won’t regret it when you look back at photos 20 years from now. That being said, feel free to make the French your own with gemstones, color blocking, or even a reverse French.
Never will I ever be able to DIY a French tip (my artistic skills are in the negatives), so I heavily rely on my trusty press-ons. These aren’t too long, look natural, and I love the almond shape.
Fall Wedding Favorite
The second November hits, I rebel against any light-colored polish and adopt a loyalty to one of two colors: an oxblood red or chocolate brown. They’re fall neutrals in my book and (thankfully) go with any outfit, so I can keep my same manicure through back-to-back wedding weekends.
Chocolate brown is the hottest color right now, but pulling it off as a wedding manicure can be tricky—you need to right undertone so your nails don’t look, well, dirty. This is my personal favorite; it’s creamy, rich, and reminds me of an espresso shot.
A Milky Moment
Hot take, but I like a milky white sooooo much better than a soft pink. It’s more flattering on my fair skin and creates the illusion of long, lean fingers. And don’t worry, I’ve polled all my Bride to Be friends, and wearing white nails to a wedding is absolutely appropriate. The key: choose a shade that reads cream over White Out.
We are huge Manicurist fans at MC—and once you try this polish you’ll see why. It has the perfect creamy hue and is incredibly buildable. That said, it’s a bit sheer, so if you want a more opaque finish, I recommend one coat of Alpine Snow with this on top.
When in Doubt, Chrome
A chrome topper looks great on a classic pink or white, but I’ve also found it’s the ideal tool to tone down bolder shades. Brush a cat eye powder on top of a terracotta or butter yellow, and it instantly feels softer and chicer, which is frankly the vibe of most wedding manicures.
If powder is more your speed? I highly recommend this set. It’s mess-free, easy to use, and gives that Hailey Bieber glazed donut finish in seconds.
