FAQs

Does Soft Surroundings offer a free delivery option? Unfortunately, Soft Surroundings doesn’t offer a free shipping option currently, however, this could change. We update our pages regularly so keep an eye out and we will keep you informed if and when this may change.

What is Soft Surroundings’ return policy? If you would like to return your Soft Surroundings order, you have up to 60 days to send it back. All returned items must be unlaundered, unworn, and unaltered to be eligible for a refund or exchange.

How do Soft Surroundings sizes run? Reviews suggest that Soft Surroundings sizes tend to run as expected with the majority of their products. To be sure that you order the right size for you, you can find an in-depth size guide on their site providing individual measurements.

What payment methods does Soft Surroundings accept? Soft Surroundings accepts a number of payment methods such as; Mastercard, Visa, Discover/NOVUS, American Express, and PayPal.

How do you contact Soft Surroundings? If the FAQs simply aren’t giving you the answers that you’re looking for, you’ll be glad to know that you can get in touch with the Soft Surroundings customer service team. You can call them on 1-800-240-7076 between the hours of 8 am to 9 pm Monday to Thursday and 8 am to 4:30 pm Friday; unfortunately, their customer service team is unavailable on the weekends.

Hints and Tips

Outlet: If you’re looking to shop with Soft Surroundings but you want to keep your order total as low as possible, their Outlet section could be your new best friend. With discounts of up to 65%, you can find items with price tags as low as $20 making it a great place to shop for those of us who are budget-conscious.

Newsletter Deals: When you sign up for the Soft Surroundings emails, you will be the first one to know about their newest sales, upcoming events, and exclusive special offers. You’ll also be able to receive 25% off the first full-priced order you place.

Shop the Sale: Their sales section houses a whole host of products with low prices that will help you to shop guilt-free. With discounts of up to 40%, you can get your hands on comfortable pants, stylish shirts, flattering dresses and so much more without having to worry about what the overall total may be.

In-store Savings: There are a number of shipping options available when you shop at Soft Surroundings and there are some added perks to opting for their collection option. When you choose to have your order shipped to your local store for free, you will be able to save 20% on the next purchase you make.

How to use your Soft Surroundings coupon codes