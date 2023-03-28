FAQs

What shipping options are available at Reformation? At Reformation, they have several shipping options available for you to choose from at the checkout stage. You can opt for standard shipping which is free on all orders and takes 3-7 business days or ground shipping is $10 and takes 3-6 business days. Alternatively, if you’d prefer a more speedy delivery, you can opt for express shipping which costs $25 and will take 2 business days, or next day shipping which is $40 and will take 1 business day (providing that you place your order by 2:00pm). Please note that Reformation does not ship on weekends or holidays.

What has my purchase from Reformation done for the environment? At Reformation, they take pride in tracking all of their clothing’s impact on the environment. As a result, you can find information about this on every single product page. It will tell you how much CO2 and water you have saved, in comparison to regular clothing in the US.

How do I contact Reformation? To contact Reformation, simply head over to the Reformation website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and click the ‘Contact Us’ button. Once you’re on the contact page, you can enter your information in their handy contact form and send it to them. Alternatively, you can email them at the following email address: love@thereformation.com .

What is the returns policy at Reformation? At Reformation, they have a 30-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 30 days after your delivery date to return your order. All orders must be returned in their original condition, unworn, unwashed, and with all tags still intact. At Reformation, you can make your return online or in-store, and you can expect to receive your refund via your original payment method. To make a return, simply head over to the Reformation website.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

Make sure that you keep up to date on all of the latest news at Reformation and new product arrivals by signing up to the Reformation newsletter using your email address. When you do, you can be one of the first to hear about exclusive offers and promotions, get notified when there are new deals on, and even get the opportunity to save yourself some extra cash here and there. Simply head over to the Reformation website to sign up now!

Under $100:

If you’ve got your eye on something but it’s a little out of your budget, be sure to check out the under $100 section on the Reformation website. When you do, you’ll be able to shop high-quality, stunning and modern pieces at prices you’ll love. So, whether it’s a high-neck knit top for that classy look, a black mini dress for cocktails with the girls, or a floral floaty skirt for those summer picnics, they’ll have something that you’re bound to fall in love with, without having to splash the cash too!

Gift Cards:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming celebration, a last minute birthday, or you want to brighten someone's day just because, make sure to check out Reformation’s gift cards. When you purchase a gift card, you can give someone the gift of treating themselves to a whole new wardrobe, but for a fraction of the price! They’re also a great option whatever your budget because there are several options available for you to choose from, from as little as $25, to as much as $1000. What’s more, if you’ve left things a little last minute, or you’re running a bit behind schedule, fear not. At Reformation, you can opt for a handy e-gift card which will arrive almost immediately via email. To purchase one, simply head over to the Reformation website now.

Best Sellers:

If you’re new to Reformation or it’s your first time browsing their website, sometimes it can be hard to find something that’s just right for you. Luckily, at Reformation they have a handy best sellers section which means you can discover and shop some of their most popular and most-loved items. That way, you can purchase with confidence, knowing that you’re sure to love it as much as everyone else. What’s more, you won’t have to worry about wasting your time or money on making any pesky returns! From maxi silk dresses and cashmere cardigans, to ultra high rise straight-leg jeans and chunky loafers, check Reformation’s best sellers out now because there’s something for everyone.

How to Use Your Reformation Promo Code