FAQs

How can I get a discount at Zulily? It’s simple to get discounts at Zulily. You’ll find top discounts of up to 70% off on their website alone. However, you can also search our website here at Marie Claire for a Zulily promo code. We’ve noticed discounts before of up to 80% off on kids clothing and 20-75% off on shoes.

How often does Zulily have new sales? Zulily has new sales every 72 hours. This means that after the 72 hours, new products will go on sale instead. It’s also worth knowing that Zulily+ memberships entitle you to even more discounts and sale ‘Events’. We’d recommend signing up for emails or downloading the Zulily app to be notified when a new sale starts. You can also follow Zulily on social media for sale posts.

Does Zulily have free shipping? Zulily does have the occasional free shipping code. Zulily+ also gives you free shipping on all orders but this does cost $50 per year. You can also get free shipping with orders placed on the weekends. You can choose to add these to any Friday orders and then only pay for the cost of Friday shipping.

What are the best deals at Zulily? You can shop the best discounts at Zulily by signing up for an account. You’ll then be able to shop their top deals on the homepage. This usually includes new membership sales such as 70% off and even discounted clothing they think you’ll love.

Does Zulily have free returns? Zulily does not offer free returns on orders. You will need to cover the cost of returns, which is $4.95 for one product. If you are returning two to five products, this costs $8.95. Make sure to check the Zulily returns policy on their website.

Hints and tips

Sign up for the Newsletter - One of the first places to find a great discount at Zulily is by signing up for the newsletter. Simply visit their website and you should be given a sign-up box menu. You can then enter your email address and set your marketing preferences.

Zulily will send you the latest deals and let you know about sales you might like. This means you won’t miss a saving, which is key to shopping Zulily’s 72 hour sales. Make sure to check this page too for the latest sales, such as 20% off on fashion and shoes.

Be Smart with Shipping - We all love a good saving on shipping. You might occasionally be able to find a free shipping code on our page, but don’t worry if you can’t. You can still get the most out of your order by shopping a little bit smarter.

Zulily lets its customers ‘bundle’ orders from the sales into one delivery, if you meet the shipping timeframe. Shipping timeframes usually stop at midnight on a calendar day. This means that ordering on the weekend will be added to your bundle created on Friday, so you will only have to pay for Friday’s shipping cost.

Refer A Friend to Zulily - Why not invite a friend to Zulily? You could be rewarded when they use your referral code. Simply sign into your Zulily account on their website and visit their ‘Coupons’. You can also click the relevant Zulily promo code on this page to refer a friend.

You should then be able to share your referral code by email address or social media such as Facebook and Instagram. Zulily will send you $15 off your next order, once your friend makes their first order with Zulily and uses your code.

Zulily Credit Card Savings - Are you a regular shopper at Zulily? It might be worth signing up for a Zulily Credit Card. You can use this credit card to pay for your orders and you’ll get 15% off your first order after signing up.

To access this promotion, simply go to the ‘Coupons’ page on the Zulily website. It’s worth noting this offer ends in October 2023. We’ll keep this page regularly updated with new promotions too.

Zulily+ Members Save More - Most fashion and beauty brands these days will have a premium brand program you can join to save more when you shop. Zulily has officially started its own called Zulily+. This loyalty program will give you exclusive discounts and promotions. You’ll also get 15% off every order too.

However, it does cost $50 to join for one year. If you shop at Zulily regularly, this might be worth the cost.

Download the Zulily App - Make sure to download the Zulily app to stay in the know about the latest sales. From kids clothing to womens jeans, there’s something for everyone in the sales. By downloading the Zulily app, you’ll be able to shop on the go. Zulily will also notify you when new clothing is added to the sale.

How to use your promo code at Zulily