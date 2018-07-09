Today's Top Stories
1
Recap: ‘Sharp Objects' Episode 1, "Vanish"
2
Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
3
11 Must-Read Books for the Beach
4
Justin Bieber Predicted He'd Marry Hailey Baldwin
5
Maisie Williams Shares Potential 'GOT' Spoiler

Prince George Has Just Arrived at Prince Louis' Christening

These photos are unreal.

Shutterstock

It's no secret that Prince George shows quite a range of emotion. Just take last month's Trooping the Colour, for example (the four year old was a giggling rascal with Charlotte and their cousin Savannah), or Meghan and Harry's wedding (George decided to be the ultimate shy boy and grumpily waved to the bride and groom). And today, at his brother Louis' christening, George is showing off one of my personal favorites: he's acting ridiculously sweet.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

George, who is attending the ceremony in the Chapel Royal at St. James' Palace in London alongside parents William, Kate, and Charlotte, showed up for his little bro's big day in a short-sleeve, collared shirt and (of course) shorts. And rather than cheese the day away like he has in the past, George has held a calm, professional-like face as he's walked into the ceremony.

Today marks the first time we've seen Prince George and Prince Louis together in public—since Louis' birth in April, the littlest prince has been kept out of the royal spotlight. I, for one, am praying we get to see more of Louis with his siblings in the near future.

Related Story
See Princess Charlotte at Louis' Christening
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
A Body Language Analysis of Kate with Prince Louis
30 Times Prince George Was the Cutest Little Thing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
Kate Middleton Wore McQueen to Every Christening
Louis' Christening vs. George and Charlotte's
Meghan Markle Wore All Green, Looks Amazing
Prince Louis Looks Adorable at His Christening
See Princess Charlotte at Louis' Christening
Kate Middleton Wears White for Prince Louis
See Harry and Meghan at Prince Louis' Christening