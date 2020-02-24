Calling all fashion fanatics! The new Amazon Prime Video series Making the Cut looks like it's going to answer all my prayers for a glossy new fashion show to obsess over. Hosted and executively produced by the legendary Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (where are my Project Runway fans at?), this 10-episode series is a love letter to all things apparel like never before. And we won't have to wait long: The show premieres on Amazon Prime on March 27.

What's Making the Cut about?

Amazon Prime

This new reality series centers on 12 fashion designers from all over the world. The designers will be competing each week for the ultimate prize of $1 million—a financial boost to take their brand to the next level. The winner will also have the chance to create a line exclusively for Amazon, and that'll be available online for all of us viewers at home to drool over. Have I failed to mention this is the first-ever shoppable series?

What's a shoppable series?

Amazon Prime

You'll be able to shop limited-edition versions of the winning look of each episode. The clothing items will be available to add to your cart on Amazon from the Making the Cut Amazon store. So if you fall in love with one look, you'll be able to log in to Amazon and just...get it!

What's the show format?

Amazon Prime

All the way until the show's finale on April 24, the contestants will travel to three of fashion's biggest capitals: New York, Paris, and Tokyo. There, they'll compete in weekly challenges—and try and not get eliminated.

The biggest names in the fashion world will be judging their final creations: Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Josep Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld, and Chiara Ferragni. Now, all I have to do is wait (and maybe start putting some cash away so I can buy some of those limited-edition looks).

