Spoilers for the first four episodes of Love is Blind: UK season 2 ahead. The U.K. version of Love Is Blind is back for its second installment—and the reality hit has an uncomplicated couple to root for right out of the gate. Billy Jervis Jr. , who hails from Ireland, and Surrey, England resident Ashleigh Berry forge an immediate connection in the pods; Billy even adorably whispers, “Wow,” after their first date. Right off the bat, the couple bonds over everything from their involvement with the Army and their families to past relationship experiences. It seems like they could have a smooth path toward wedding bells, based on the Netflix reality series 's first four episodes. Below, we’re breaking down Love Is Blind: UK season 2 stars Ashleigh and Billy’s relationship—and whether they might still be together now.

Ashleigh on a date in the pods. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens between Billy and Ashleigh on 'Love is Blind: UK' season 2?

For 35-year-old Army veteran and physical trainer Billy, it’s an instant connection with Ashleigh, a 30-year-old cabin crew flight attendant and former Army Cadet. Their shared military training is grounds for the immediate spark, but the more they talk in the pods, the stronger their bond grows. They’re able to be vulnerable with each other; Ashleigh reveals she hasn’t dated in over four years after her previous relationship “knocked who she was,” while Billy admits that he got divorced five years ago and is looking to find his forever person.

The banter between Billy and Ashleigh only increases as time goes on—but before things get too far, Billy expresses some hesitation about her career, knowing that it will require her to be away from home for long periods. When they discuss this potential hiccup, Ashleigh reassures him by saying she’s open to switching to a more traditional 9-to-5 if and when they have a family. This is enough to assuage his fears, which stem from a previous relationship with a flight attendant in which he and his partner were essentially living separate lives.

As their relationship grows, Ashleigh gifts Billy a thimble, a souvenir she collects from every travel destination. It’s a symbol of the adventure they’re going on together, and it makes Billy so emotional that he tells her he loves her—the first time he’s said the words since he was married. She says it back, and soon they’re the first couple to get engaged in the new season.

Billy is stunned when he meets Ashleigh in person for the first time. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the in-person reveal, they have immediate chemistry and adorably twirl each other around, taking in their partner for the first time. Ashleigh even jokingly tells the confessional camera that “Billy’s a good kisser” and jumps on a couch like a giddy teenager after their first meeting, in awe of her happiness.

Billy and Ashleigh’s bliss continues when they travel to Cyprus, unable to keep their hands off each other while still deepening their emotional connection. “You’re my type every day of the week and twice on Sundays,” Billy tells her after they both compliment each other’s physiques. Things are trending in an upward direction even after they meet up with the other couples, with no signs of jealousy or nefarious behavior at this time. For now, they seem to be this installment’s version of Love Is Blind season 1 standouts Lauren and Cameron , or season 4 fan-favorites Tiffany and Brett — couples who smoothly sail to the altar and beyond.

Billy and Ashleigh kiss after getting engaged. (Image credit: Netflix)

Are Billy and Ashleigh from 'Love Is Blind: UK’ season 2 still together?

There isn’t much to glean from their social profiles. (Netflix typically doesn’t allow the cast to follow each other or share any photos on their pages to minimize spoilers.) So while Billy and Ashleigh don’t currently engage with each other online, that may not necessarily be an indicator of their relationship status. We’ll likely know more as the season unfolds, and we’ll stay on the lookout for any news regarding these lovebirds.