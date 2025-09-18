A new Netflix miniseries arriving on September 18, 2025 takes us to the place where Manhattan’s elite and the criminal underground meet: the fictional and titular Black Rabbit bar. Jason Bateman and Jude Law star on the thriller series as contrasting brothers who go into business together to open the luxury lower Manhattan club, though one of their criminal pasts will soon catch up with them and threaten their entire enterprise.

Bateman and Law, who are executive producers in addition to starring in the Netflix show (with Bateman also on as director), lead an ensemble cast that fills out the bar’s staff, their estranged family members, and the crime bosses they are running from. Ahead, find out more about the Black Rabbit cast and characters who join them on this roller coaster over eight episodes.

Jude Law as Jake Friedken

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jude Law plays Jake, one of the central brothers who is the primary owner and operator of the Black Rabbit bar in N.Y.C. Though he seems to be aboveboard, his brother’s influence is omnipresent in Jake’s life.

Law, 52, is a British actor who rose to prominence in the 1990s with his starring role in The Talented Mr. Ripley. From there, he became a Hollywood A-lister with appearances in A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Road to Perdition, Cold Mountain, and the beloved rom-com The Holiday. He has also played the roles of Sherlock Holmes in the film of the same name as well as a young Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter spinoff, the Fantastic Beasts series. On TV, he starred in the HBO series The Young Pope and Disney’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Jason Bateman as Vince Friedken

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jason Bateman plays Jake’s volatile brother Vince, with whom he founded Black Rabbit. But Vince is a wayward man with money problems who is constantly threatening to drag Jake down.

Bateman, 56, got his start as a child actor on Little House on the Prairie, but is best known for playing Michael Bluth on the cult comedy Arrested Development. He later starred in the Netflix series Ozark, on which he also served as a director and executive producer, and won the Emmy for Directing. Primarily a comedic actor, Bateman has starred in films like Horrible Bosses, Game Night, and This is Where I Leave You. He’s also taken dramatic roles in films like The Gift and Carry-On. Bateman directed the first two episodes of Black Rabbit, while also executive producing the series.

Cleopatra Coleman as Estelle

(Image credit: Netflix)

Estelle is an interior designer and a member of Jake’s inner circle. Though she’s dating Wes, she and Jake have a secret attraction to one another.

Cleopatra Coleman , 37, is notable for starring in the comedy The Last Man on Earth and the 2024 sports miniseries Clipped. Prior to that, she worked in her native Australia on popular shows like Silversun and Neighbours. In film, Coleman has appeared in both Rebel Moon movies and Step Up Revolution.

Amaka Okafor as Roxie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Okafor’s Roxie is the Black Rabbit’s chef who is at odds with the way that Jake is running the business.

Amaka Okafor , 43, is known for appearing in the British series Bodies and The Responder. She also starred in the 2023 musical film Greatest Days. Okafor has also had a significant stage career primarily in her native U.K., with roles in The Son, Macbeth, Peter Pan, and more.

Sope Dirisu as Wes

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wes is a famous musician, entrepreneur, and a close friend of Jake’s who has a stake in the Black Rabbit bar.

Sope Dirisu , 34, rose to prominence via the U.K. crime series Gangs of London and had a guest starring arc in the third season of the spy thriller Slow Horses. He played the titular Mr. Malcolm in the 2022 film Mr. Malcolm’s List, appeared in the Nicholas Hoult war drama Sand Castle, and starred alongside Miles Teller , Anya Taylor-Joy , and Sigourney Weaver in recent 2025 action movie The Gorge.

Dagmara Domińczyk as Val

(Image credit: Getty Images for Netflix)

Val is Jake’s ex-wife and an “affluent New York philanthropist,” according to Netflix’s Tudum .

Dagmara Domińczyk, 49, is best known for her role as Karolina on Succession . The Polish-American actress has also appeared in films like Bottoms, Running with Scissors, and Priscilla.

Chris Coy as Babbit

(Image credit: Netflix)

Babbitt is a bookie who is tailing Vince and his family on behalf of the Mancuso family.

Chris Coy , 39, is primarily a television actor with prominent roles on shows like Treme, True Blood, The Walking Dead, Banshee, and The Deuce. He is set to appear in the DC comic book adaptation Lanterns in 2026 .

Troy Kotsur as Joe Mancuso

(Image credit: Netflix)

Troy Kotsur r’s Joe Mancuso is another local bookie tracking down Vince, but who has ties to Jake and Vince’s childhood.

Kotsur, 57, is best known for his role in the Best Picture-winning film CODA. His win for Best Supporting Actor in that film made him the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award for acting. He also gained attention for guest-starring roles on The Mandalorian and Foundation.

Forrest Weber as Junior

(Image credit: Netflix)

Junior is Joe’s son, the hot-headed heir to his father’s criminal enterprise.

Forrest Weber has appeared across television shows like Gotham, The Knick, Castle Rock, and The Blacklist. He also had a small part in the Oscar-winning film Spotlight.

Abbey Lee as Anna

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anna is a bartender at the Black Rabbit. When she is assaulted by a bar regular, Jake’s leadership is tested.

Abbey Lee , 38, primarily worked as a model before pursuing acting. She has appeared in the acclaimed film Mad Max: Fury Road and the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Old as well as the TV shows Lovecraft Country, Waco: The Aftermath, and Florida Man.

Odessa Young as Gen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gen is a tattoo artist who harbors complicated feelings towards her father, Vince.

Odessa Young, 27, is an Australian actress who first broke out in programs like Tricky Business, Looking for Grace and The Daughter in her native country. In film, she has appeared in Assassination Nation, A Million Little Pieces, and the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Robin de Jesús as Tony

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tony is one of the Black Rabbit’s chefs who accidentally gets caught in the crosshairs between the Friedken brothers and the gang hunting them down.

Robin de Jesús , 41, is a prominent stage actor, nominated for Tony Awards for his roles in In the Heights, La Cage aux Folles, and The Boys in the Band. He starred alongside Andrew Garfield in the film adaptation of the stage musical tick, tick… BOOM! and the cult classic Camp.

Amir Malaklou as Naveen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Malaklou’s Naveen is one of Jake’s well-connected investors who has a stake in Black Rabbit.

You might recognize Amir Malaklou, 35, from a three-episode arc on The Old Man. He also appeared in the popular series Evil and the award-winning film Vice.

John Ales as Jules Zablonski

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

Jules Zablonski is a well-known artist who is accused of sexually assaulting one of the bar’s bartenders.

John Ales , 56, is best known for appearing in films like The Nutty Professor and Spy Hard, and TV shows like Euphoria, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Star Trek: Picard, Sneaky Pete and Painkiller.

Morgan Spector as Campbell

(Image credit: Netflix)

Campbell acts as Zablonski’s handler, carefully managing the artist’s public image even in the face of scandal.

Morgan Spector , 44, rose to fame on HBO’s period drama The Gilded Age . Prior to that, he also appeared in shows like Homeland, Person of Interest, and Boardwalk Empire as well as films like A Vigilante and Boston Strangler.