Last year, Netflix's rom-com series Nobody Wants This became the surprise hit of the fall, as millions of TV fans fell for the romance between sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and hot rabbi Noah (Adam Brody). In addition to the central duo, the L.A.-set Netflix original features a cast of actors from some of TV's most acclaimed shows. In season 2, which premiered on October 23, Justine Lupe's Morgan stands out as one of the most unhinged members (and most-stylish dressers) of the hilarious ensemble.

In her biggest acting role to date, Lupe shines as Joanne's deadpan younger sister and podcast co-host who struggles to adjust to Joanne and Noah's serious relationship. Like her character, the actress is rapidly gaining fans for her no-filter openness about topics like new motherhood. Read on to learn more about the rising star, including where to spot her husband's cameo in season 2.

Justine Lupe as Morgan in Nobody Wants This season 2. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Justine Lupe is a Julliard-trained actress best known for playing Willa in 'Succession.'

Justine Lupe, 36, grew up in Denver, Colorado making camcorder movies with her brother, Colin, who now works as a cinematographer. She later attended the Denver School of the Performing Arts; her grandmother, community activist Katherine W. Schomp, was a "founding mother" of the school, per Rolling Stone. She went on to graduate from The Juilliard School in N.Y.C. in 2011, and quickly began her screen-acting career. In addition to her early film role in Noah Baumbach's Frances Ha, she also appeared in TV shows including Harry's Law, Cristela, Younger, Snowfall, Madam Secretary, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Mrs. Mercedes.

In 2018, Lupe rose to fame with her breakout role as Willa, Connor Roy's younger girlfriend in HBO's hit drama Succession. Willa, a former escort and aspiring playwright, started as a fan-favorite recurring role before Lupe was upped to a series regular in seasons 3 and 4. Speaking to Rolling Stone, creator Jesse Armstrong said of the actress, "She’s so brilliant that you just want to write more and more for her."

Morgan and her new boyfriend Dr. Andy (played by Succession's Arian Moayed) in season 2. (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Justine Lupe's husband, Tyson Mason, makes a cameo in 'Nobody Wants This.'

Over the past few years, Lupe has had a whirlwind romance and started a family. In August 2023, she went Instagram-official with visual artist Tyson Mason. It's unknown when they began dating, but according to the L.A. Times, they were a couple in 2021. By August 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Ellis. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in November of that year, Lupe revealed the meaning behind the name.

"My partner picked the name; he loved it," she said. "It means kind and benevolent, which we really wanted to, like, put that energy around the baby. We want you to be kind above all else."

In February 2025, Lupe and Mason were married in a courthouse ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. According to PEOPLE, they were joined by both their daughter and their dog, Lily. Both Lupe and Mason posted about the day on their respective Instagrams, introducing their "ding darn husband" and "ding darn wife."

Several of the Nobody Wants This cast's real-life partners make quick appearances in the rom-com's second season, including Adam Brody's wife Leighton Meester and Jackie Tohn's boyfriend Joe Gilette. Mason also makes a brief cameo in an episode, but according to Lupe, it took some convincing.

"He had a cameo this season. He’s the guy who’s drawing my portrait in the Valentine’s Day episode," she told Tudum. "He drew the portrait of me that goes into the finale. Tyson has zero interest in acting, and I had to beg him to do the part. even though he is not even on camera."

Lupe got advice from Sarah Snook and Kristen Bell on dealing with the "fourth trimester" of postpartum.

As a new mother, Lupe has spoken out about her experiences balancing her Hollywood career with the unspoken effects of pregnancy and postpartum. After she filmed season 1 while during her second trimester, Lupe was several months postpartum when production began on season 2. In her cover story for Who What Wear Parents Issue, the actress recalled going through a drastic hormonal shift while weaning from breastfeeding, and felt the symptoms for over two months.

"I had crazy anxiety. It was a little bit scary," she said. "I felt a different thing than I'd ever felt—sad, anxious. My body was totally out of control, and my brain didn't understand what was going on. I didn't have any postpartum depression. But this was real, and I didn't know anything about it."

To deal with the experience, Lupe leaned on her Succession co-star Sarah Snook, who had filmed the drama's final season while pregnant. "She gave me some really great podcasts to listen to for the fourth trimester, which is postpartum, and when postpartum came, she checked in on me," Lupe explained. "She was really helpful in terms of being like, 'You have nine months of pregnancy, and you're gonna get so much information about being a pregnant woman, and people forget about what happens after you give birth.'

Sisters Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Morgan (Justine Lupe). (Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Lupe was also able to confide in and lean on her on-screen sister Kristen Bell, who has two children with husband Dax Shepard.

"No one’s going to be able to do their best work, or even any work, if they feel completely out to sea while they’re on set," Bell told Rolling Stone. "As a mom, I know that feeling very well — those surging and dropping hormones. You don’t just have a baby and then instantly become who you were previously. There’s a whole process your body has to go through. I’m just glad [Justine's] honest enough to share intimate things. She allows you to feel so close to her, because she’s a very authentic person."

Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Morgan. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Lupe says she would be "happy with anything" that happens between Morgan and Sasha in 'Nobody Wants This' season 3.

Since season 1, Nobody Wants This has highlighted the unlikely friendship between Morgan and Noah's brother Sasha (played by Veep's Timothy Simons) as one of its main subplots. Fans who have already begun their Nobody Wants This season 2 binge know that Morgan is dealing with a lot on the romantic front, specifically her whirlwind romance with her therapist-turned-boyfriend Dr. Nicky. However, Lupe has pointed out that the show doesn't entirely write off Morgan and Sasha's will-they-won't-they vibe heading into season 3.

"I really just want to see their dynamic play out in any way ever," Lupe says of Morgan and Sasha in an interview with People. "Tim is my favorite person to act with. He's so fun. He's a dear friend of mine — he's become one of my best friends — and I just love being in scenes with him."

"I am very hands-off about what the writers do and what they choose for these two characters, and I'm just excited to see any iteration," she added. "I think it also could just be really fun to watch them be weird, oddball buddies roaming around town trying to be each other's wingman or whatever. There's so much potential. I would be happy with anything."