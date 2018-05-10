Today's Top Stories
Burberry Sues Target For Ripping Off Its Iconic Check Print

Uh-oh.

Shutterstock

Burberry is out to protect its iconic check print.

The fashion house filed a trademark infringement and counterfeiting lawsuit against beloved retailer Target for selling products that were “blatant reproductions” of Burberry's trademark check print, which was introduced in the 1920s.

According to the lawsuit, the luxury brand sent Target a cease-and-desist letter back in 2017 after discovering the retailer produced “unauthorized copies” of the pattern on items including eyewear, luggage, and water bottles. Target, however, continued to produce items featuring the check print, including scarves (one of Burberry’s most coveted items).

The fashion house argues that the "superficially indistinguishable" print Target is selling can confuse shoppers, who might mistake those items for actual Burberry pieces. (Side note: Target does sell Burberry perfume, but not clothing or accessories.)

"Target’s well-publicized history of collaborating with popular brands and fashion designers to promote and sell Target-exclusive limited-edition collections further heightens the risk of such consumer confusion,” reads the lawsuit.

Burberry's currently seeking $2 million for each alleged trademark infringement plus other contentions.

Guess we won't be see a Burberry x Target collab any time soon.

