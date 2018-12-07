We’ve been tracking Amazon’s 12 days of deals and today it finally landed on the fashion section (!!). Some deals include: up to 30 percent off shoes and handbags, 30 percent off Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s namesake fashion line, and 50 percent off J.Crew’s Mercantile line. (Amazon partnered with the retailer back in September to launch this lower-price diffusion line for both women and men.)

Everything that you love about J.Crew, from its basic white button-downs to neutral-colored sweaters, are available on Amazon, including this sleek wool coat. The outerwear comes in seven different colors and has a high neck collar design and a hidden zipper. These details make the coat look completely tailored and sophisticated, perfect for wearing to the office. And it's also on sale for $64, which is practically a steal.

Though the coat is my favorite piece from the Mercantile line, after browsing through the selections, I also felt myself eyeing the tees and sweaters. I told myself I don't need anymore winter sweaters or white t-shirts, but the J.Crew one is only $8...so I'm buying it.



The coat:

More discounted selections from the J.Crew Mercantile line:



For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter. SUBSCRIBE HERE