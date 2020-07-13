Today's Top Stories
RIMOWA Launches New Eyewear Collection

The iconic luggage brand enters a new category.

By Shelby Comroe
RIMOWA

Today, RIMOWA, a global leader in premium luggage for over 120 years, launches an exciting new product category: RIMOWA eyewear. Engineered with travel in mind, RIMOWA eyewear will share the innovative design, lightweight nature, and signature features of their iconic luggage. The permanent collection is made up of two unisex sunglasses lines, RIMOWA Bridge and RIMOWA Rim, plus an optical range, RIMOWA Air. All three eyewear lines have been created to withstand the rigors of travel and come with a protective case for easy transport.

RIMOWA

The spring/summer collection features an updated version of three classic shapes like aviator, square, and pantos with traditional or colored reflective lenses. The brand is known for its functional and luxurious take on its products and the eyewear collection is no exception. RIMOWA eyewear is stylish, sleek, and the perfect accompaniment to a travel ensemble. With that in mind, the collection was designed in the same colors and materials to coordinate with the iconic luggage. Prices range from $320-$400, the collection is available to purchase on RIMOWA's website.

