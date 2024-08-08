I’m Stocking up on These 22 Transitional Fall Basics From the Aritzia Sale

Transitional dressing is tricky. Summer trends don't feel quite as timely anymore, and it feels too early to bust out in the heavy fabrics of trendy fall fashion. Investing in lightweight layers, multi-seasonal jackets, and plenty of denim is vital. So, I'm shopping for every transitional piece I need on sale at Artizia—one of my go-to brands no matter the weather—to get me through these last days of the season.

From now through August 12, Aritzia is throwing an end-of-season sale with up to 70 percent off over 2,000 pieces. It's truly a massive sale. The sale section contains every piece you need this early fall season. Think cashmere sweaters for chilly mornings, blazers to combat a crisp in the air or chilly office AC, and trench coats for every occasion. I even found some on-trend denim you can wear now and well into the colder seasons ahead. Whether it's a classic button-down shirt or a cool pair of cargo pants, rest assured each piece on this list can be worn now and well into fall.

The best part? Every find is under $200. Keep scrolling to shop the best transitional finds from Aritzia because fall will be here before you know it.

Wilfred Maria Sweater (Was $138) $55 at Aritzia It's never too early to freshen up your sweater collection. Consider this striped knit, made with a lightweight cotton and wool blend.

Wilfred Pesci Vest (Was $128) $90 at Aritzia The tailored vest trend has made its rounds on both the runway and street style circuit and shows no sign of slowing down. Wear this grey number now with baggy jeans, then layer it with long-sleeved T-shirts and under blazers come fall.

Re/Done '90s High-Rise Loose Jeans (Were $275) $82 at Aritzia Dark washes and baggy silhouettes are two top fall denim trends, so this pair of jeans kills two birds with one stone. They will instantly make anything from blazers to T-shirts look more relaxed.

Babaton Cultivate Trench Coat (Was $298) $119 at Aritzia A trench coat is a classic transitional piece, so you really can't make it through fall without one. Aritzia's version combines fashion and function with an easy-going drapey silhouette in a fabric that holds up well in the rain.

Sunday Best Future Shirt (Was $78) $55 at Aritzia You need a classic button-down shirt like this for fall. It can be worn in many different ways, whether tucked in, buttoned up, styled open, or layered.

Wilfred The Limitless Chino Pants (Were $128) $90 at Aritzia No matter the season, you'll always need a pair of classic black slacks for the office. With their expertly tailored silhouette and wide legs, these slacks look relaxed and professional.

The Denim Forum The Ali Denim Jacket (Was $148) $104 at Aritzia A jean jacket is a quintessential fall item and the perfect layer for tricky transitional weather. This one is an edgier take on the classic style with a vintage-like faded wash and an oversized fit.

Tna Cache Cargo Pants (Were $128) $38 at Aritzia When Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in parachute pants, I also wanted a pair. These will surely bring a cool, effortless vibe to your look, and reviews also say they're very comfortable.

Wilfred Freestyle 5" Romper (Was $78) $31 at Aritzia Everyone and their mother seems to have this romper, and I get the hype. It's ultra stretchy, breathable, and sweat-wicking, making it a good one-and-done outfit for the airport. Just throw on a cardigan and white sneakers, and you're good to go.

Wilfred Free Unwind Waist Cardigan (Was $158) $111 at Aritzia You can't ever have too many knits come fall and winter. This white cardigan will stand out in your collection with its cropped hem. It's made from extra-fine 100 percent merino wool, so you can rest assured it's ultra soft, too.

Babaton Sculpt Knit Racer Mini Dress (Was $110) $33 at Aritzia A dress you can style for multiple seasons is a smart investment. Wear this option now with your favorite button-down shirt and sandals, then come fall, pair it with knee-high boots and a leather jacket. Every shade is on sale, so stock up on a few.

Wilfred Destiny Blazer (Was $238) $95 at Aritzia Throw this blazer on whenever you don't know what to wear. Its structured shape is perfectly polished, so you'll look like a million bucks even if you're just in jeans and a T-shirt. The brown shade feels especially apt for fall, too.

Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans (Were $108) $43 at Aritzia Skinny jeans are posed for a comeback this fall. Grab these classic Levi's for under $50 to try the divisive trend. Made with a touch of stretch, they're more comfortable than the skin-tight versions of the early aughts.

Wilfred Beso Satin Shirt (Was $98) $69 at Aritzia Made of smooth satin, this elevated short-sleeve button-down can be worn for any occasion, whether you're heading into the office, running errands, or on a dinner date. It also comes in a trendy red shade and butter yellow.

Wilfred Cashmere V-Neck Cardigan (Was $248) $174 at Aritzia Now is the best time to score a cashmere cardigan on sale since it's technically off-season. This oversized version is made from 100 percent grade-A cashmere, a.k.a. the best cashmere you can get.

Wilfred Midday Pants (Were $110) $44 at Aritzia Comfy, elevated clothes are essential come fall, and Aritzia's loungewear never misses. These cozy pants will make you feel like you're wrapped in a luxe sweater, especially if you pair them with a matching top.

Babaton Mastery Linen Blazer (Was $238) $71 at Aritzia A linen blazer like this will work in your wardrobe well beyond the warm weather months. Throw it over either a T-shirt and jeans or a dress.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans (Were $98) $69 at Aritzia These Levi's jeans are a cult favorite among the fashion set for their extra-high, ribcage-hitting rise (hence the name). They have an ankle-grazing hem ideal for showing off a cute pair of ballet flats and a casual feel that never feels sloppy. Every wash is on sale, so stocking up is not a bad idea.

Wilfred Luxe Cashmere Marie Sweater (Was $218) $153 at Aritzia You won't be able to find a cashmere sweater on sale in two months, so I suggest adding this one to your cart ASAP. It's made with the softest cashmere available.

Wilfred Eleventh Linen Trench Coat (Was $298) $119 at Aritzia If wearing all-black is more your speed, consider this linen trench coat. It features the same classic silhouette you know and love but in a multiseasonal lightweight fabric.

Seamless Smooth Seamless Willow Longsleevce Bodysuit (Was $58) $41 at Aritzia There's nothing as annoying as a T-shirt that won't stay tucked in. This bodysuit solves that problem. It's also made from ultra-smooth fabric for a line-free look.

Wilfred Little Cropped Jacket (Was $148) $104 at Aritzia Chic fall jackets and coats are what have me most excited about the new season ahead. This cropped jacket is made from vegan leather and in a dreamy camel shade.