Maybe it's just the dreary winter weather getting me down, but these last couple of weeks have been starting to feel monotonous fashion-wise. Nearly every morning, it seems I throw on a sweater, jeans, and boots and call it a day. My limited choices in shoes have been particularly annoying as I've been dying to try out the freshest spring shoe trends to switch out my go-to ankle boots for fun flats and slingback heels

One brand that I haven't been able to stop thinking about is Tory Burch. You may recall the brand's signature logo'd flip-flops and ballet flats (which are still around, by the way!) but it's their new "Pierced" shoes that are ushering in a sort of renaissance for the label. With their innovative hardware and luxurious details, these are the kind of shoes that have me desperately wishing for warmer weather to arrive so I can wear them.

A model wearing the famous pierced slingback flats in Tory Burch's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. (Image credit: Tory Burch)

Of course, Tory Burch isn't the only brand offering up so major spring shoe inspiration. I also found some awe-inducing pairs at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, two of my favorite retailers to scope out the latest and greatest styles. The selection is full of incredible finds from the brands adored by the fashion crowd, like Schutz, Loewe, and more.

That's why I took the time to find the best spring shoes from all three sites. In addition to the eye-catching styles at Tory Burch, you'll find spring-ready picks from top brands like Sam Edelman, Vince Camuto, Schutz, Loeffler Randall, and more. Here's hoping we can wear these pairs very soon! Keep reading to shop all 24 of my favorite pairs.

The Best Spring Shoes from Tory Burch

Pierced Mule $398 at Tory Burch The coolest fashion girls I know are already sporting these mules and spring hasn't even started yet. The pierced toe design and inverted heel are innovative details that made my group chat go crazy when they first saw these flats on Instagram.

Pierced Slingback $398 at Tory Burch These slingbacks have a slightly more formal feel than the mules, but they still have that cool factor Burch has become known for. They come in fun colors too, like this of-the-moment red and an almost-neutral olive beige.

Cap-Toe Ballet $248 at Tory Burch Ballet flats have taken over the fashion set and I'm not mad about it. There's something so classy about the style, especially this pair from Tory Burch with its cap-toe design and tiny bow detail.

Howell Court Sneaker $198 at Tory Burch If you've somehow managed to go without, classic white sneakers like these will soon be one of your most-worn pairs. They go with quite literally anything in your closet, from dresses and skirts to denim shorts and even leggings. This pair was even dubbed one of Marie Claire's finest work sneakers.

Jessa Loafer $328 at Tory Burch Loafers aren't a particularly new trend, but I have been noticing the fashion crowd preferring more streamlined versions like this over the chunky lug sole styles of the past. These Jessa Loafers have an ultra-luxurious feel, especially considering the golden horsehead hardware.

Multi-Strap Sandal $298 at Tory Burch Strappy sandals are the quintessential summer shoe and Tory Burch has hit the nail on the head with this pair. This luxe woven style makes for the perfect pairing with all of your flowy sundresses and denim shorts.

Mary Jane Ballet $298 at Tory Burch The added Mary Jane strap may seem like a simple detail, but I think it makes a world of difference in updating a classic ballet flat. Wear this sleek flat to balance out baggy jeans, flowy skirts, and voluminous dresses.

Ballet Loafer $298 at Tory Burch All of the ease of a ballet flat, but with the preppiness of a loafer, these hybrid shoes combine the best of both worlds. They feature an elasticized, slip-on back and a two-tone colorway so you get all of the style and comfort of both shoes.

The Best Spring Shoes from Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Felicia Flat $130 at Nordstrom If you're looking for the most classic, no-frills kind of ballet flat, Sam Edelman's Felicia Flat is about as classic as it gets. Offered in seven different shades and prints, these comfy flats may be simple, but they get the job done.

Adidas Gazelle Sneaker $100 at Nordstrom For spring, I'm anticipating sneakers of all shades to make the rounds so I have my eyes on this red pair. Yes, they feel especially timely with red being the trendiest color right now, but I'd wear these for years to come for a fun pop of color. Keep in mind these are in men's sizes, so you'll have to size down.

VIVAIA Aria Walker Pointed Toe Flat $97 at Nordstrom If you're wondering about pointed-toe flats not being comfortable, don't be—this pair was quite literally made for walking (hence the name). A flexible knit and padded insole with arch support means you can walk all day long in these without breaking a sweat (or without getting a blister).

Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker $90 at Nordstrom Once spring rolls around, you can catch me in my Club Cs on a weekly basis. They are incredibly comfortable, so much so that I can tackle a day full of running around New York in them without any discomfort. The slim retro style is right on track for the year's biggest sneaker trends, too.

Vince Camuto Enachel Penny Loafer (Was $99) $74 at Nordstrom Taylor Swift may have singlehandedly revived heeled loafers for 2024, so I'm looking to try the trend myself. My eye is on this Vince Camuto pair, which would add a nice amount of lift to my 5'4" frame.

Franco Sarto Khloe Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump $125 at Nordstrom As someone who can't walk in heels taller than 3 inches, I appreciate the kitten heel trend that is currently emerging. This pair is one I would keep in my day-to-night arsenal for its sleek and versatile style.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal $170 at Nordstrom Once the weather heats up, the Birkenstocks come out. Year after year, the fashion crowd can't stay away from these sandals because they are just too comfortable. This pair is a fresher take on the style with enlarged gold-toned buckles.

Jeffrey Campbell Bourdin Mary Jane Pump $170 at Nordstrom Last fall, Mary Janes were the It-shoe of the season and they've remained super popular ever since. This pump version from Jeffrey Campbell exudes femininity, meaning they would make the perfect pair for all of your frilly dresses and skirts.

The Best Spring Shoes from Saks Fifth Avenue

Schutz Arissa Leather Flats $138 at Saks Fifth Avenue Once the weather warms up, I love a woven shoe moment. This pair from Schutz feels especially on point for spring, even more so considering they're a ballet flat, a.k.a. the shoe of the moment.

COACH Renn 57MM Leather Mules $175 at Saks Fifth Avenue These needle-sharp mules scream "quiet luxury" to me. They're elegant, and classic, and can be styled in so many different ways. Sure, you can pair these with a dress or skirt for the office, but I love the juxtaposition of wearing them with ultra-baggy jeans.

LOEWE Flow Runner Mix Leather Sneakers $790 at Saks Fifth Avenue These designer sneakers are still a major favorite among the fashion crowd and it's easy to see why. They come in a neutral black and beige colorway (plus a ton of other shades) and are made from an ultra-luxe suede.

Loeffler Randall Leonie Crystal Mesh Ballet Flats $275 at Saks Fifth Avenue After seeing Dua Lipa don mesh flats on a casual daytime date, I now want my own pair. This Loeffler Randall pair comes adorned with a little added bling, perfect for upgrading my own jeans-and-a-tee ensembles.

Veronica Beard Woven Suede Penny Loafers $375 at Saks Fifth Avenue Blame it on my obsession with Daisy Jones & The Six, but I'm fully embracing '70s fashion this season. One way I plan on doing that is with these loafers. With the luxe brown suede and the weave detailing, these are the kind of shoes I would've worn to work back in the disco era.

Chloé Nama Mixed Media Platform Sneakers $850 at Saks Fifth Avenue Even though these shoes came out in 2021, they're still a fan favorite. Coming in a whopping 15 colorways, there's an option that bound to suit your personal taste. They're made all the better than traditional sneakers by using 80 percent less water and 35 percent fewer greenhouse gases.