The WNBA season may have ended in September, but A'ja Wilson's fashion girl streak is still going strong. On November 17, mere days after pulling off mesh Mugler on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the MVP elevated a Canadian tuxedo. Wilson's winning record—both on and off the court—can't be beat.

If you don't already follow Wilson on Instagram for her undeniable basketball skills, her style will win you over. She celebrated the end of her mini press tour with an IG dump, starring light-wash denim. Wilson was all smiles in a trench coat-inspired jean jacket—its padded shoulders, epaulettes, and oversize lapels evocative of the military outerwear trend. Its belted calf-length hem made it half the size of normal trench, however. She layered it over a cropped white tank—one she might wear during a Las Vegas Aces practice.

The statement coat was made to be worn with jeans. Wilson's were low-rise, while each wide leg boasted extra-long patchwork hems. The fringed trim appeared just as light-wash as her coat, upping the '90s-inspired ante.

Fans rarely see Wilson with a standard-sized handbag—a custom designer duffel is more her speed before a WNBA game. (It must hold a pair or two of her Nike A'One sneakers.) This time, she debuted the Balenciaga Rodeo Bag: the slouchy, Demna-era top-handle bag on Charli xcx, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Hailey Bieber's shelves. Contrary to Bieber's black bag, Wilson styled the Optic White colorway with silver hardware.

The rest of her accessories, on the other hand, were of the yellow gold variety. Wilson's wrist was frosted with a trio of Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets. Though she wears #22 for the Las Vegas Aces, a diamond-encrusted #13 pendant dangled from her décolletage. Pointy neon pink pumps acted as her only "pop of pink."

Stylist Casey iCON Billingsley and Wilson have been teammates for months, with their synchronicity shining the most during pre-game tunnel walks. This season, Wilson strutted into the Michelob ULTRA Arena wearing LaPointe, custom Nike x Swarovski, and even fresh-off-the-runway Schiaparelli. The next WNBA season can't come soon enough.

