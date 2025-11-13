This week, snow dusted the streets of New York City for the first time this season. Clearly, the powdery surprise put everyone in a wintery mood. Even tourists like Anya Taylor-Joy traded fall fashion for December-level layering. For proof, see Taylor-Joy's trio of winter tourist layers on November 12.

Taylor-Joy has been feeling festive since late October, when her holiday campaign for Tiffany & Co. dropped. Two weeks later, she RSVP'd "yes" to the jeweler's corresponding soirée. Before heading to the Fifth Avenue flagship store, Taylor-Joy made the most of her trip to New York City. Around lunchtime, paparazzi photographed her outside a Manhattan hotel wearing her first all-white look of the day. The coziest of sherpa wrap coats began her bundled-up set. She cinched the thigh-length topper with a beige belt, hiding the off-white maxi dress underneath. Her only non-white select? Black ballet flats from Essēn.

Taylor-Joy's layers didn't end there. In lieu of an old beanie, she popped on a knit bonnet, which Style At Large contributor Julia Gall calls "the balaclava lite." The fuzzy, hair-covering hood kept Taylor-Joy's ears snug, without subtracting any street style points. "An over-the-head hood with my face cut out is very warm, but feels too extreme for me in day-to-day wear (unless it's about 10 degrees or below)—a bonnet, however, is kind of a sweeter, easier-to-digest version," Gall wrote.

Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads in winter whites, including a buzzy balaclava. (Image credit: Backgrid)

After a turn in the hair and makeup chair, Taylor-Joy debuted another unseasonal shade: stark white. She arrived at Tiffany & Co.'s holiday party in a white wrap coat, which tapped into a major outerwear trend. The white, calf-length wool stood out not just for its shade, but the trendy funnel-neck neckline. It shielded her from the wind, while paying homage to Fall 2025 coats shown by Chloé, Khaite, and Burberry. (Her baby balaclava had the evening off.)

The Queen's Gambit actor's funnel-neck featured extra fashion-girl flair by way of the brooch revival. Tiffany & Co.'s Schlumberger Bird on a Rock Brooch sparkled atop her bodice, its brown topaz stone replaced with a square, cushion-cut diamond. She paired it with the matching earrings, ringing up for $33,000.

Once the sun set, she returned to the street style scene in the funnel-neck coat trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just when you thought the coat was the entire look, Taylor-Joy revealed a coordinating little white dress underneath. Stylist Ryan Hastings tracked down the opening look from Dilara Findikoglu's Spring 2026 collection: a halter-neck mini.

Contrasting textiles decorated the corseted bodice, then, ruffles added dimension to the thigh-length skirt. Intricate lacework cascaded down her entire spine. The LWD looked significantly more distressed on the Dilara Findikoglu runway. The Turkish designer covered the model's legs in dirt, which juxtaposed the winter whites even more.

Taylor-Joy traded a traditional necklace for the aforementioned Bird on a Rock Brooch pinned to the dress's structured halter. Her consistent color story ended with unseasonal knot sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Her Tiffany & Co. holiday party look ended her style streak on top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Anya Taylor-Joy's dress on the Dilara Findikoglu Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If winter styling snuck up on you (it often does), Taylor-Joy delivered a wide range of looks to copy. Key takeaways from her whirlwind day as an NYC tourist: balaclavas, wrap coats, and halter dresses deserve a spot in your winter wardrobe, no matter which city you're visiting.