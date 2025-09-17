Editor's note: This post contains details from the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Spoilers from the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty have dominated every group chat on my phone. The plot twists are so shocking, even my Slack inbox is flooded with coworkers' reactions. After I processed that steamy scene between Belly and Conrad, it was only right to debunk her fashion, too.

Allow me to set the scene: Belly welcomes Conrad in Paris with semi-open arms. She's apprehensive at first, given that she broke off her engagement to his brother only months ago. But once Belly's birthday rolls around, she's back on Team Conrad. Did I mention she's glowing? Conrad clearly brings out the best in her, even on the fashion front. The internet's favorite protagonist celebrated her birthday in Mary Jane-inspired heels—her first enviable footwear of the episode.

Belly's patent leather pumps, named the Banana, hail from the French label Carel Paris. Perhaps someone from Sézane (her other favorite Parisian pit stop) put the brand on her radar. The episode prior, she looked every bit the French girl in not one but two sweaters from the It girl-beloved label.

Belly celebrated her birthday in Parisian Mary Jane heels. (Image credit: Prime Video)

After declaring her love for Conrad in a train station, the camera cuts to that all too familiar driveway outside the Cousins Beach house. She still brought a bit of Paris home, by way of her Sézane shoes.

The canvas Diane Espadrilles wedges from the episode's opening scene made their way to New England. Instead of the typical open-toe espadrilles, the $120 Sézanes featured peek-a-boo heels, alongside ribbons that stretched up each calf.

A butter yellow-clad Belly and Conrad are endgame. (Image credit: Prime Video)

I have to make an honorable mention for the rest of Belly's look, especially her Simkhai Kittiya Dress. It was butter yellow, an on-brand colorway for summer in Cousins. Its cotton prairie skirt stopped just above her ankles, which ensured her Sézane shoes got a proper close-up.

The Sézane espadrilles started and ended The Summer I Turned Pretty finale. At the beginning of Episode 11, she greeted Conrad in a striped sweater tank and tan trouser shorts, both with Max Mara tags. Her lace-up heels were the perfect accessory for the French-girl-in-training. Belly's brand-new bob was also on full display.

They looked ready for summer, whether she's in Europe or Cousins. (Image credit: Prime Video)

And just like that, an era has ended. Or has it? Before the end credits rolled, author Jenny Han thanked fans for their "love" via a handwritten letter. "Maybe we'll meet again one summer in Cousins. Until then..." Han shared. Hopefully, this isn't a final farewell to Cousins, but a "See you later" instead.