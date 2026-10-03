Between Red Carpets, Award Shows, and Fashion Month, This Week's Celebrity Looks Were Top-Tier

While Paris Fashion Week became the most star-studded Fashion Month chapter of the Spring/Summer 2027 season, Dakota Johnson and Daisy Edgar-Jones kept the style scene running elsewhere. After Johnson debuted back-to-back custom Calvin Klein looks at the VMAs and New York City's Verity premiere, she visited Late Night With Seth Meyers in a backless little black dress. Meanwhile in Australia, Edgar Jones gave the bra top and capri pants trend a Jane Austen heroine-style makeover.
With some of the season's most high-profile fêtes falling on the same week, it's no surprise that cool-girl celebrity looks just kept coming. Ahead, catch up on the week's best fashion moments—from J.Law, Johnson, and more—that you might've missed during your most recent FYP scroll.
Zoë Kravitz's Saint Laurent Look
Zoë Kravitz found her rightful place in Saint Laurent's front row, wearing an on-brand blouse and midi skirt sculpted from sheer black lace. Marie Claire couldn't help but notice that it resembled her nearly naked gown at the 2026 Met Gala.
In the end, the winner was the vintage Cerruti Spring 1997 slip dress, which was designed by Narciso Rodriguez for his friend Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's rehearsal dinner in 1996. Her stylist, Dani Michelle, deserves finger-claps for that pull.
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Enza Costa
Military Rib Slim Tank Dress
Manière De Voir
Danika - Metallic Rib Knit Belted Midi Dress
Quince
Cotton Cashmere Ribbed Sleeveless Midi Dress
Katie Holmes's Black, White, and Red Look
Always on board for a little red bag, Katie Holmes brought her new Mansur Gavriel tote to Paris Fashion Week. There, the bucket-style sling became the pop of color against her black blazer, shade-matched stilettos, and white, feather-trimmed skirt from the London label Tove.
Banana Republic
Relaxed Stretch Linen-Viscose Blazer
Cuyana
Classic Easy Zipper Tote
Reformation
Mccall Skirt
Daisy Edgar-Jones's Dries Van Noten Look in Australia
Daisy Edgar-Jones and her stylist, Dani Michelle, delivered look after look in Australia this week. In between a naked Miu Miu dress and a ruffled Alaïa look, the actor paired a cotton poplin bra top with matching capri pants (both by Dries Van Noten) in a refined, Sense and Sensibility-worthy way.
STAUD
Renzo Embroidered Lace Detail Crop Cotton Pants
Kat The Label
Lana Lace Trim Bralette
ZARA
Combination Lace Floral Embroidered Pants
Dakota Johnson's Gia Studios Look at the 'Verity' Premiere in NYC
For her first late-night look of the week (she's the host of the new Saturday Night Liveepisode), Dakota Johnson kept it classic in a little black dress by Vietnamese designer Gia Studios. The open-back design was alluring, but the full-coverage front kept it TV-appropriate.
LEAU
Alaia Drape Maxi Dress
MISHA
The Cameron Satin Dress - Black
Reformation
Anya Knit Dress
Jennifer Lawrence's Dior Dress
Jennifer Lawrence is a comfort-first kind of fashion girl—even at Paris Fashion Week. Giving the pajama-dressing trend a dash of glamour, the Oscar winner supported the Dior show in a lace-trimmed nightgown made of cool blue, brocade-adorned silk.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Slip Dress
Sandro
Gaiana Satin Effect Lace Dress
Helsa
Viscose Satin Dress With Lace
Tate McRae's Sheer Look
Tate McRae celebrated her first Paris Fashion Week in true pop star style: wearing an entirely transparent camisole with leather trousers, pointy pumps, a Valentino Garavani Spike bag, and a perfect blowout—during a dinner date with Bieber (casual).
Lioness
Barely There Cami
Agolde
Nate Leather-Blend Tapered Pants
Fleur du Mal
Bianca Lace Bra
Valentino Garavani
Rock Stud Spike Medium Shoulder Bag in Kidskin
Sabrina Carpenter's Backless Sweater Dress by Bernadette
Sabrina Carpenter skipped the red carpet at the 2026 MTV VMAs, but she made up for it with a Madonna-inspired performance outfit and, later in the week, an off-stage style serve. She wore a backless, lime green sweater dress by Bernadette with an adorable crocheted bandana.
ASTA RESORT
Maya Longsleeve Mini Dress
Free People
Lilliana Crochet Hair Scarf
Guizio
Estelle Backless Mini Dress
Taylor Swift's Tamara Ralph Dress
Seconds before the 2026 MTV VMAs started, Taylor Swift won the red carpet in what Team Marie Claire called "one of her best looks ever." Dressing Swift in a high-collar bodice, a mesh corset back, and a bejeweled skirt with delicate drapery, the pop star's stylist, Joseph Cassel Falconer, added a new designer to her archives: Tamara Ralph. And did you catch the up-close shot of her wedding band?
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.