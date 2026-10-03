Between Red Carpets, Award Shows, and Fashion Month, This Week's Celebrity Looks Were Top-Tier

Everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Daisy Edgar-Jones deserves finger-claps.

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collage of the best celebrity looks after the week of September 28
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the 2026 MTV VMAs, the Verity and Sense and Sensibility press tours, and Paris Fashion Week, this week's celebrity looks set a high style standard for October.

The end-of-September step-and-repeats started strong at the VMAs, where Taylor Swift debuted one of her best red carpet dresses yet: a black-and-bejeweled gown by Tamara Ralph. Once Swift premiered the "Patient Zero" music video, took home the inaugural Artist Director Award, and became the most-awarded artist in VMA history, the fashion focus shifted back to Paris Fashion Week. Rihanna boarded the Matières Fécales bandwagon that started with Zendaya's The Odyssey wings this summer, Jennifer Lawrence returned to Dior's front row in a lingerie-looking nightgown, and at Saint Laurent, Zoë Kravitz showed some skin in a lacy black look.

While Paris Fashion Week became the most star-studded Fashion Month chapter of the Spring/Summer 2027 season, Dakota Johnson and Daisy Edgar-Jones kept the style scene running elsewhere. After Johnson debuted back-to-back custom Calvin Klein looks at the VMAs and New York City's Verity premiere, she visited Late Night With Seth Meyers in a backless little black dress. Meanwhile in Australia, Edgar Jones gave the bra top and capri pants trend a Jane Austen heroine-style makeover.

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With some of the season's most high-profile fêtes falling on the same week, it's no surprise that cool-girl celebrity looks just kept coming. Ahead, catch up on the week's best fashion moments—from J.Law, Johnson, and more—that you might've missed during your most recent FYP scroll.

Zoë Kravitz's Saint Laurent Look

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz styled a sheer skirt set at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week, which resembled her 2026 Met Gala gown

Zoë Kravitz at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz found her rightful place in Saint Laurent's front row, wearing an on-brand blouse and midi skirt sculpted from sheer black lace. Marie Claire couldn't help but notice that it resembled her nearly naked gown at the 2026 Met Gala.

Hailey Bieber's Vintage Narciso Rodriguez Dress

Hailey Bieber&#039;s best celebrity look of the week, vintage Narciso Rodriguez

Hailey Bieber at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: @danimichelle)

Hailey Bieber blessed Paris Fashion Week watchers with multiple fabulous fashion moments this week. Between the baggy Saint Laurent suit, her holiday party-ready dress, and the French girl-inspired jeans outfit, it's difficult to choose a favorite.

In the end, the winner was the vintage Cerruti Spring 1997 slip dress, which was designed by Narciso Rodriguez for his friend Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's rehearsal dinner in 1996. Her stylist, Dani Michelle, deserves finger-claps for that pull.

Katie Holmes's Black, White, and Red Look

Katie Holmes&#039;s best celebrity look of the week in Paris

Katie Holmes at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always on board for a little red bag, Katie Holmes brought her new Mansur Gavriel tote to Paris Fashion Week. There, the bucket-style sling became the pop of color against her black blazer, shade-matched stilettos, and white, feather-trimmed skirt from the London label Tove.

Daisy Edgar-Jones's Dries Van Noten Look in Australia

Daisy Edgar-Jones&#039;s best celebrity look of the week at a Sense and Sensibility event in Australia

Daisy Edgar Jones on the Sense and Sensibility press tour.

(Image credit: @danimichelle)

Daisy Edgar-Jones and her stylist, Dani Michelle, delivered look after look in Australia this week. In between a naked Miu Miu dress and a ruffled Alaïa look, the actor paired a cotton poplin bra top with matching capri pants (both by Dries Van Noten) in a refined, Sense and Sensibility-worthy way.

Dakota Johnson's Gia Studios Look at the 'Verity' Premiere in NYC

Dakota Johnson&#039;s best celebrity look of the week at Late Night With Seth Meyers

Dakota Johnson on the Verity press tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her first late-night look of the week (she's the host of the new Saturday Night Live episode), Dakota Johnson kept it classic in a little black dress by Vietnamese designer Gia Studios. The open-back design was alluring, but the full-coverage front kept it TV-appropriate.

Jennifer Lawrence's Dior Dress

Jennifer Lawrence&#039;s Paris Fashion Week celebrity look at Dior&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 show

Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence is a comfort-first kind of fashion girl—even at Paris Fashion Week. Giving the pajama-dressing trend a dash of glamour, the Oscar winner supported the Dior show in a lace-trimmed nightgown made of cool blue, brocade-adorned silk.

Tate McRae's Sheer Look

Tate McRae&#039;s best celebrity look of the week at Paris Fashion Week

Tate McRae at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tate McRae celebrated her first Paris Fashion Week in true pop star style: wearing an entirely transparent camisole with leather trousers, pointy pumps, a Valentino Garavani Spike bag, and a perfect blowout—during a dinner date with Bieber (casual).

Sabrina Carpenter's Backless Sweater Dress by Bernadette

Sabrina Carpenter&#039;s best look of the week

Sabrina Carpenter's new Instagram post was fashion-forward, of course.

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter skipped the red carpet at the 2026 MTV VMAs, but she made up for it with a Madonna-inspired performance outfit and, later in the week, an off-stage style serve. She wore a backless, lime green sweater dress by Bernadette with an adorable crocheted bandana.

Taylor Swift's Tamara Ralph Dress

Taylor Swift at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seconds before the 2026 MTV VMAs started, Taylor Swift won the red carpet in what Team Marie Claire called "one of her best looks ever." Dressing Swift in a high-collar bodice, a mesh corset back, and a bejeweled skirt with delicate drapery, the pop star's stylist, Joseph Cassel Falconer, added a new designer to her archives: Tamara Ralph. And did you catch the up-close shot of her wedding band?

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.