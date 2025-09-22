Dua Lipa Pairs a Leopard Margiela Bag With a $50,000 Diamond Ring and Taylor Swift's Favorite Cartier Watch
For those keeping track, that's $71,700-worth of jewelry.
If you thought Dua Lipa's 2-carat Tiffany & Co. engagement ring was a rock worth gawking over, you ain't seen nothing yet.
I think it's safe to say that the pop star's custom-made signet ring is her favorite piece in her jewelry box. But it's closely followed by her beloved Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Stitches Ring—a glitzy cocktail ring worth a cool $50,000. The star has reached for it time and again over the last year, often for special occasions, like date nights with her fiancé Callum Turner and her 30th birthday celebration.
Last night, the "Dance the Night" singer broke out the diamond-encrusted piece, yet again, for a coffee date with friends in New York City. The five-figure sparkler was accompanied by another of Lipa's fine jewelry favorites: her trusty Panthère De Cartier Watch. The timepiece is a celeb-loved style for special occasions, often worn by Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner.
Though the jewelry pairing is one Lipa has worn on several occasions, for this particular outing, she used the $71,700 combo to debut several new additions to her wardrobe. Lipa sported a sleek black mini dress, with a cone-like structuring at the bust. The noir number is straight off the Calvin Klein Fall 2025 runway.
Though the rest of her look was posh and simplistic, Lipa reached for a dose of maximalism, when it came time to choose a handbag. She selected Maison Margiela's leopard print 5ac Tote Bag, a two-strap shoulder bag covered in luxe pony hair, which she unveiled earlier this summer.
Down to the smallest, most expensive detail, this look was Lipa to the core.
