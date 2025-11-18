Elle and Dakota Fanning Get "Arrested" by Sabrina Carpenter for Wearing "Too Beautiful" Slip Dresses

Just like her bestie, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter adores an extra-long tour. But after 14 months on the Short N' Sweet tour, Carpenter is going out with a bang in L.A.—and some special celebrity guests. On November 17 (opening night), she surprised fans with not one, but both Fanning sisters.

About half-way through the concert, sirens blared and lights flashed for one of Carpenter's most iconic bits. It was time to "arrest" her "Juno" girl. Translation: Each show, she gifts a fan—or celebrity—a pair of pink fuzzy handcuffs, seemingly "arresting" them for being "too hot." This time around, Carpenter bestowed the honor on Elle and Dakota Fanning.

Once the camera panned to the Fanning sisters, the crowd immediately went wild. "It’s like, one of you is cute, but two though," Carpenter said, referencing "Juno," seconds before the guitar intro began. Elle and Dakota clearly took cues from Carpenter-core for the occasion: They coordinated in pastel slip dresses, which could've been plucked straight from the singer's lingerie drawer.

A post shared by Best of Elle Fanning (@bestofellefanning) A photo posted by on

Both actors were all smiles, especially Dakota in a pink camisole-style slip. Ivory lace lined the bow-embellished bodice, but the calf-length hem felt especially en vogue. Lace-trimmed skirts have become a celebrity calling card this year, after all. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Zoë Kravitz are especially drawn to the element's nostalgic charm. Vintage cowboy boots from Celine juxtaposed the flirty slip—a cute contrast Carpenter would approve of.

Elle followed her older sister's lead in a similar Carpenter-coded slip. Hers was baby blue with cream lace along the V-shaped neck. The bodice was also slightly cinched to emphasize her waistline, whereas Dakota's hung loosely.

Similar to Dakota, the Maleficent star danced the night away in brown designer cowboy boots, courtesy of Maison Margiela. Each pointed toebox split into Tabis, giving her concert outfit a proper fashion girl finish. Elle's boots are still available and just as pricey as typical Tabis—if you have $1,950 to spare.

Maison Margiela Tabi Western 55mm Leather Boots $1,950 at Farfetch

Since Sept. 2024, Carpenter has arrested enough A-listers to fill an entire L.A. jail. Everyone from Nicole Kidman and Gigi Hadid to Anne Hathaway and Millie Bobby Brown have willingly participated—dressed in pastels, micro-mini skirts, and Carpenter-ish corsets. The fan-favorite bit may be nearing the end, but "Juno" girls will live on in internet infamy.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Slip Dresses Inspired by Elle and Dakota Fanning