Millie Bobby Brown's starring role in Stranger Things gave fans a front-row seat to her fashion evolution. Over the course of five seasons, she's traded in light-up sneakers and sequins for naked dresses aplenty. Now, the 21-year-old is saying goodbye to the Stranger Things-verse a full-blown style muse.

Brown reunited with her castmates at the London premiere on November 13, just two hours north of her hometown, Bournemouth. Fans suspected it would be a homecoming to watch on the style front. The actor proved them right the moment she stepped foot on the black carpet. Brown's stylist, Ryan Young, followed her fashion "funeral" briefing with her third black gown since Nov. 6, courtesy of Ashi Studio.

Look 17 from the Fall 2025 Couture collection began with a strapless corset, featuring a satin, champagne-colored foundation. Black tulle—including more opaque, vertical boning—garnished the cinched waist and ultra-padded hips.

Three-dimensional balconette wiring extended far beyond Brown's bust, revealing satin, sweetheart-shaped cups. Zoom in and you'll see the tulle was slightly distressed. Every element—from top to bottom—was still intentionally situated, while finishing touches looked fresh from a trip to the Upside Down.

As demonstrated on the Couture catwalk, Brown's floor-length skirt was less a skirt and more strategically-placed tulle. Partially transparent mesh was delicately draped from one hip to another. Then, the high-low train took over. Beige mesh lined the underlay of the cascading black fabric, adding dimension just like the corset. It appeared to boast metallic boning—similar to that of an umbrella—which kept the floor-length skirt voluminous as she walked.

Brown's custom patent pumps from Aldo were impossible to miss even under her billowing train. (According to the footwear label, each heel was embroidered with a small "011," an obvious homage to her character, Eleven.)

A model wore Millie's corseted gown on the Ashi Studio Fall 2025 Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ashi Studio is every bit a master corsetière—a fact universally-acknowledged by the Netflix's Gen Z stars. In late July, Jenna Ortega sourced the same Fall 2025 Couture line for the closing look: a hypnotizing latex gown, featuring a peplumed waist cincher. Hoop-like panniers stretched out from either hip, which drew viewers' eyes to the burnt hem. It wasn't your traditional corset, like the one modeled by Brown, but it created a similar fit-and-flare silhouette.

In July, Jenna Ortega boarded the Ashi Studio bandwagon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See her sheer selects here, on the same Fall 2025 Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Parisian label has undoubtedly won over Gen Z-aged fashion girls, mainly because of its couture-level corsetry. Everyone from Hailey Bieber to Raye has sourced the same Fall 2025 line. With nearly 30 designs to choose from, Ashi Studio's celebrity streak shows zero signs of slowing down. Before the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere trail wraps up, Millie Bobby Brown might even wear another one.