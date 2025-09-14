The Women of 'The Pitt' Manifest a Spectacular Night in Exquisite Gowns at the Emmys

TV's biggest night is here! The Emmys bring Hollywood's top silver-screen talent together to celebrate the very best in television—and the 2025 Emmys are especially exciting for the cast of The Pitt. The HBO series is up for 12 awards, with its female cast members manifesting a big night with their scene-stealing gowns.

Just like she does as charge nurse Dana Evans, veteran actor Katherine LaNasa commanded attention on the 2025 Emmys red carpet in Jason Wu. She told E!'s Zuri Hall she was "going for a Grace Kelly vibe," and LaNasa was an Old Hollywood vision in a strapless ivory ballgown complete with a ceil blue bow—which LaNasa called a "traditional nursing color." The star added matching blue pumps, a metallic clutch, a diamond bracelet, and stud earrings to round off her look.

LaNasa is nominated for her first-ever Emmy award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. She's up against some tough competition: Carrie Coon, Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Julianne Nicholson, and Patricia Arquette.

Katherine LaNasa channeled Grace Kelly in her Jason Wu gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Supriya Ganesh, who stars as the bright and caring Dr. Samira Mohan, chose a semi-sheer gown for her first appearance on the Emmys red carpet. She glowed in a column dress covered in intricately beaded swirls, complete with dewy makeup and an elegant updo.

Supriya Ganesh chose an intricately beaded gown to mark her first Emmys appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Dearden, who fans will recognize as the kindhearted Dr. Mel King, took to the Emmys red carpet in a black drop-waist gown. It featured a sweetheart neckline and a voluminous beaded lace skirt. To complete her look, Dearden wore delicate silver jewelry, a classic watch, and soft, peachy makeup. While Dearden attended the 2010 Emmys in support of dad Bryan Cranston, this year marks her first time attending for her very own show.

Taylor Dearden looked cool and confident in her black strapless gown at the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isa Briones, who stars as The Pitt's ambitious Dr. Trinity Santos, was a style standout in a lime green corset dress. The neon number was accentuated at the waist with a matching sash, and Briones accessorized with a navy hair bow.

Isa Briones made sure all eyes were on her in a neon green gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Fiona Dourif went for an edgier take on the naked dress. The actor, who stars as resident Dr. Cassie McKay, wore a velvet and mesh dress with sheer cutouts that showed off her legs, arms, and midriff. To complete her look, Dourif wore her long brown hair swept into a messy updo.

Fiona Dourif wore an edgy sheer number on the Emmys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight's ceremony is also a first for Shabana Azeez, who stars as the young and eager Dr. Victoria Javadi. For the occasion, she went for a full organza look in a draped Marchesa gown, a large rosette detail at the shoulder, and a sweeping train in a classic trumpet silhouette. She upped the glamour with diamond earrings and statement rings.

Shabana Azeez looked stunning in a draped red gown for her first Emmys appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracy Ifeachor, another first-time Emmys attendee, opted for an Art Deco-inspired gown. It looked fit for the Roaring Twenties, featuring cap sleeves and a geometric print made from hundreds of beads. She finished her look with a glittering tennis bracelet and clutch bag.

Tracy Ifeachor was a triumph covered in glittering beads at the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)