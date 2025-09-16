Hailee Steinfeld Maximizes Fall's Rugby Shirt Trend in a Matching Skirt Set
She looked straight out of Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Last weekend, I finally gave in to the rugby shirt trend. Kaia Gerber's take won me over. With my striped long-sleeve just barely broken in, Hailee Steinfeld introduced another iteration to shop next: rugby skirt sets.
On September 15, a Sinners screening allowed Steinfeld return to my timeline after a relatively quiet summer. (She's been soaking up newlywed bliss since her wedding in May.) Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn outfitted Steinfeld in stacked rugby styles, courtesy of A.w.a.k.e. Mode's Spring 2025 collection. It was the line's opening look, setting a preppy, academic tone for the next 34 pieces.
Steinfeld paired the collared long-sleeve with the matching skirt, just like the model. The only difference? She wore the striped maxi as-is, instead of slipping her leg through the oval-shaped thigh cutout. Both featured thick horizontal stripes in navy blue and green. At first glance, the set appeared to be a dress. Her pointy slingback pumps peeked out below the floor-grazing hem.
The rugby renaissance has been two years in the making. Rihanna and Hailey Bieber set it in motion in late 2023. Since then, It girls have slowly but surely followed suit. Earlier this year, Gigi Hadid gave the silhouette a go with help from her knitwear label, Guest In Residence. She looked straight from a college campus in a red-and-yellow striped long-sleeve. Gracie Abrams and Kaia Gerber boarded the bandwagon this summer, in Mothfood and Re/Done respectively.
However, few have yet to pull off rugby skirts quite like Steinfeld. During Copenhagen Fashion Week, Marimekko Spring 2026 showed celebrities how it's done. The model wore it with slim sneakers and slouchy socks, which mixed sporty silhouettes with collegiate colorways.
Similar to Kendall Jenner, Bieber, and Zendaya, Steinfeld can turn a niche micro-trend into a full-blown fad. Same goes for the Pitch Perfect 2 star's latest look. Just wait, you'll see an uptick in rugby skirt-wearing stars in the coming weeks. While I'm at it, I'll bet on rugby dresses, too.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.