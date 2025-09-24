My role as a fashion writer brings me to New York City today. According to Jennifer Lawrence, my suitcase is missing a major summer trend: toe-ring sandals.

On September 23, three whole days into autumn, I expected to see the New Yorker in any of the season's rising shoes—perhaps Mary Janes or textured sneakers. Instead, she dusted off her Manolo Blahnik sandals for the first time since early August. Though the brown Susa slides looked ready for a romp around Europe, Lawrence spent her day shopping in SoHo. The $865 flats, in the brown "luggage" colorway, featured criss-cross straps and titular rings around her big toes.

During summer's prime, Lawrence regularly styled the Susas with lightweight skirts or trousers. This time, she wore light-wash jeans in a baggy, anti-Lawrence silhouette. (They felt more up Rihanna's alley.) The Oscar winner pulled them off with ease, securing the low-slung waist via a black leather belt. Each makeshift toe ring peeked out from underneath the jeans’ extra-long hems.

Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to pull off toe-ring sandals in September. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Manolo Blahnik Susa Flat Leather Sandals $865 at Bergdorf Goodman

Lawrence stayed loyal to the classic white T-shirt, a.k.a. any cool girl's calling card. It was cropped ever-so-slightly, contrary to the itty-bitty tees in Hailey Bieber's closet.



J.Law rarely turns down a statement handbag. (See her $33,000 The Row Lady Bag in burgundy or her yellow Dior Book Tote.) She traded those for a black baguette from Gimaguas. What the $397 purse lacked in color, it made up for in mixed-metal grommets.



Lawrence first debuted the Estuche Bag on Sept. 22, alongside red Loewe track pants and an October-ready flannel. No wonder the Gimaguas accessory is her current fashion fixation—it goes with everything.

Lawrence's baguette is getting its bearings in her closet. The Manolo Blahniks, on the other hand, first joined her collection in 2022. She's certainly gotten her money's worth over the years, having worn them nearly 20 times. Still, they look good as new. Whether she's at wedding, on a film set, or running errands, the Susas are a J.Law staple.

If anyone can extend the toe-ring sandal trend’s shelf life, it's Lawrence. Take it from her: All you need is the right denim to keep the summer It-shoes in rotation.

