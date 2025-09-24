Jennifer Lawrence's Baggy Jeans Reinvent the Toe-Ring Sandal Trend for Fall
It’s always sandal season in J.Law’s world.
My role as a fashion writer brings me to New York City today. According to Jennifer Lawrence, my suitcase is missing a major summer trend: toe-ring sandals.
On September 23, three whole days into autumn, I expected to see the New Yorker in any of the season's rising shoes—perhaps Mary Janes or textured sneakers. Instead, she dusted off her Manolo Blahnik sandals for the first time since early August. Though the brown Susa slides looked ready for a romp around Europe, Lawrence spent her day shopping in SoHo. The $865 flats, in the brown "luggage" colorway, featured criss-cross straps and titular rings around her big toes.
During summer's prime, Lawrence regularly styled the Susas with lightweight skirts or trousers. This time, she wore light-wash jeans in a baggy, anti-Lawrence silhouette. (They felt more up Rihanna's alley.) The Oscar winner pulled them off with ease, securing the low-slung waist via a black leather belt. Each makeshift toe ring peeked out from underneath the jeans’ extra-long hems.
Lawrence stayed loyal to the classic white T-shirt, a.k.a. any cool girl's calling card. It was cropped ever-so-slightly, contrary to the itty-bitty tees in Hailey Bieber's closet.
J.Law rarely turns down a statement handbag. (See her $33,000 The Row Lady Bag in burgundy or her yellow Dior Book Tote.) She traded those for a black baguette from Gimaguas. What the $397 purse lacked in color, it made up for in mixed-metal grommets.
Lawrence first debuted the Estuche Bag on Sept. 22, alongside red Loewe track pants and an October-ready flannel. No wonder the Gimaguas accessory is her current fashion fixation—it goes with everything.
Lawrence's baguette is getting its bearings in her closet. The Manolo Blahniks, on the other hand, first joined her collection in 2022. She's certainly gotten her money's worth over the years, having worn them nearly 20 times. Still, they look good as new. Whether she's at wedding, on a film set, or running errands, the Susas are a J.Law staple.
If anyone can extend the toe-ring sandal trend’s shelf life, it's Lawrence. Take it from her: All you need is the right denim to keep the summer It-shoes in rotation.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.