Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel Deliver a Stylish 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion at the 2025 Emmys

Lauren Graham said it best on the 2025 Emmys stage: “Gilmore Girls took the season of fall hostage.” It's only right Graham and co-star Alexis Bledel reunited during autumn's first major award show.

Half-way through the two-hour red carpet circuit, the internet's favorite faux mother-daughter duo blessed fans with their presence. (They've been noticeably absent from the Emmys for years—Graham since 2018 and Bledel since 2010.) Graham and Bledel, a.k.a. Lorelai and Rory, acted as each other's plus-ones in similar column silhouettes.

Graham chose a black illusion gown covered in florals, in lieu of fresh-fallen leaves. It hailed from Swiss label, Akris. Its high neck called for minimal jewelry, including a single diamond ring.

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel made Gilmore Girls fans' dreams come true. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bledel, on the other hand, went with silver sparkles courtesy of Marmar Halim Pre-Fall 2025. It felt so aligned with Rory's early-aughts aesthetic, from the strapless neckline to the silver beadwork. In the Egyptian designer's line, the bodice was slightly more structural (the top arched up instead of straight-across).

Going necklace-free was certainly a trend of the evening. Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Cristin Milioti, Chase Sui Wonders, and Bledel (to name a few) made a case for statement necklines, rather than six-figure pendants. To finish, Bledel popped on drop emerald earrings, one of her on-screen character's favorite fall-ish shades.

Alexis's emerald earrings complemented her silver gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gilmore Girls fans everywhere screamed seeing Graham and Bledel on the red carpet. (Apologies to my neighbors.) But wait, they gifted us an on-stage reunion, too. Host Nate Bargatze introduced the former co-stars on a flowery front porch straight out of Stars Hollow. Graham and Bledel channeled their on-screen alter-egos to present The Studio with the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award.

"25 years ago, a show called Gilmore Girls premiered," Graham said during the ceremony. "In spite of our autumnal dominance, Gilmore was actually a very small show," Bledel responded. They reminisced over their "great, big, terrifyingly lengthy scripts," the ones still charming fans today.

All in all, Bledel and Graham looked right at home on the wrap-around, cottage-core porch. However, their designer gowns marked quite a detour from their character's plaid sweaters, denim jackets, and knee-high boots. No worries, though: I have seven seasons of style inspiration to source.

The 2025 Emmys fashioned a Gilmore Girls-coded porch for the reunion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seeing Bledel and Graham on-stage together encouraged me to queue up my umpteenth rewatch of Gilmore Girls. Who am I kidding? I don't need any excuse to binge my fall comfort show again.