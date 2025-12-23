Though Christmas Eve is mere hours away, the celebrity set has mostly ignored the season's unofficial dress code. No velvet, no sequins, and no red-and-green; almost everyone is wearing neutrals (take Zoë Kravitz for example). Hailey Bieber even celebrated in a string bikini and bloomers, for a look that felt completely devoid of holiday spirit—a famine of festivity, if you will.

Jennifer Lopez is currently on the same beat. On Dec. 21— four days before Christmas—the pop star stepped out with ex-husband Ben Affleck for a bit of holiday shopping. Her aesthetic could be likened to that of a vintage pin-up girl, with Lopez decked out in polka dots.

Lopez's basque-waist dress featured a retro, A-line fit and a halter-style neckline, giving it a distinctly summer feel. Lopez added a seasonally-appropriate accessory, slinging a cable-knit sweater over her shoulders, like a shrug.

Jennifer Lopez wore a polka dot midi dress and sweater, while out in LA. (Image credit: X17)

The cashmere pull-over is a star-player in Lopez's wardrobe, coming out for every cozy occasion. She was last photographed wearing it on the beach in September, styled with lace bloomers and boots. Her exact style is sold out, naturally, but lookalike styles from Brunello Cucinelli (the label behind Lopez's most beloved knit) typically cost around $4,800.

Most last-minute shoppers may not have the budget for her exact, four-figure sweater. Lopez's polka dot dress, on the other hand? There are dozens for under $200. Treat yourself to a final Christmas shopping spree with the A-list inspired styles below.

Shop Polka Dot Dresses Inspired By Jennifer Lopez

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors