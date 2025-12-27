Jennifer Lopez's Fans Had the Best Response to Noticing a Sign Her Christmas Mirror Selfie Was Edited

'Tis the season to be sexy—of course, that's pretty much always the case for Jennifer Lopez.

The 56-year-old singer and actress celebrated Christmas by gifting fans on Instagram a glimpse of her Christmas dinner look—a gorgeous, '90s-coded spaghetti-strapped dress in a festive, holiday shade of red. Lopez completed the look with a simple updo with face-framing layers (styled with a holiday bow) and gold statement earrings.

Between the plunging neckline and body-hugging fit, the dress oozed sexiness and confidence in a quintessentially J.Lo way.

(Image credit: Instagram / @jlo)

"Merry Christmas one and all," she wrote along with the mirror selfie video showing off her holiday look.

In addition to highlighting her Christmas dinner outfit, the video also offered fans a look at other aspects of the star's holiday celebration, like her jaw-dropping Christmas tree, her garland-hung fireplace, and her holiday decor, which included red floral arrangements, beautiful candles, and pink ribbons.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

On X, Lopez shared a selfie taken at the same time as the video—and fans quickly noticed one thing about the picture that had nothing to do with her holiday look—a curve to her iPhone that served as an unmistakeable sign that the image had been edited.

While the comments calling attention to the photo editing rolled in quickly, several of the responses focused on positivity and showing support and encouragement for Lopez.

Lopez shared a selfie that showed an unmistakable sign of editing. (Image credit: Instagram / @jlo)

"No hate but your iPhone is crooked which means you used some filter that you don’t really need," one person tweeted in response to the image. "Aging is cool when you don’t care who thinks aging is uncool. Merry Christmas."

Another offered judgement-free advice that reads like words of wisdom from one selfie editor to another, writing, "I love you, girl. But you’ve got to double check for unintended distortion in any photo you edit—before posting."

One commenter even pointed out that the obviously-edited picture could be a sign of Lopez's mastery of the social media algorithms, noting, "The way your phone bends gives away obvious airbrushing, FaceTune, Photoshop, etc. This could be intentional engagement bait, or maybe Jenny from the block is approaching the event horizon of a supermassive black hole at non-relativistic speed."

And, as many responses as there were pointing out the editing mishap (and, yes, there were plenty), there were even more that didn't mention it at all, instead simply praising Lopez's status as an ageless queen, proving that kindness can still shine, even in the often-ruthless anonymity of the internet.

"Merry Christmas one and all," indeed.