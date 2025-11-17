On November 16, a surprising rain storm lingered over L.A. But Hollywood's elite didn't let it pour on their street style parade. Everyone from Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence hit the town on Sunday evening. Even Kaia Gerber—and her beloved ballet flats—braved the storm for dinner with her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Sushi hotspot Matsuhisa in the heart of West Hollywood hosted the Gerber gang. The family's dress code was classic yet casual, while leather jackets added a bit of '90s edge. Gerber set the cool-girl tone in a black moto-style jacket, complete with silver hardware atop the belt and oversize lapels. A plunging cardigan in navy blue peeked out from underneath. The navy theme continued in her low-rise trousers, which she frequently wears out to dinner in L.A.

Every bit the West Coast French girl, Gerber slipped on a new pair of ballet flats from Repetto, a Paris-based footwear brand. She owns the $470 Camille model in black, ivory, and now, her newest colorway, brown. They weren't your average slippers—each bow-embellished upper featured block heels, which stretched three centimeters tall.

Kaia Gerber paired an unlikely duo—ballet flats and a leather jacket—with ease. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber's Repettos weren't her outfit's only familiar pick. She carried her now-signature Chanel top-flap handbag, which joined her designer purse collection back in 2020. The quilted royal blue exterior looked brand new. Even the gold double-C closure and matching crossbody strap showed minimal signs of wear. The nearly 70-year-old silhouette is one of Chanel's most popular, so similar styles sell secondhand for over $10,000.

There's a chance Crawford and Gerber coordinated looks via group chat before dinner. The supermodel styled an of-the-moment leather jacket, too. Hers was slightly more boho-chic in brown, all while being equally fitted. She paired it with nostalgic staples, including a white button-down blouse, straight-leg jeans, and brown boots in lieu of ballet flats. Crawford hasn't worn the flats since 2023, but if anyone can reignite their reign in her closet, it's Gerber.

Cindy Crawford met up with her daughter in a similar leather jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber's outerwear, meanwhile, embodied a rising trend for winter. Her leather biker is every bit The Hero Jacket, which fashion features editor Emma Childs calls "the most popular coat trend on the Winter 2026 runways." Coats with similar collars, zippers, and sleeves debuted in Balmain, Khaite, Brandon Maxwell, and Stella McCartney's Resort 2026 shows. Gerber is the latest A-lister to follow suit alongside Michelle Obama, but they certainly won't be the last. Follow her lead by styling the versions ahead with your favorite ballet flats.

