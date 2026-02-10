Emma Stone Styles a Couture Blazer as a Dress for the 2026 Oscars Nominees Luncheon
She traded custom Louis Vuitton for fresh-off-the-runway Julie de Libran.
The Oscars Nominees Luncheon never packs up Emma Stone's place card for long: She's attended four since 2017. Her luncheon looks, on the other hand, are never repeated. See Stone's crisp, little black blazer dress at the 2026 pre-Oscars soirée for proof.
With the countdown to the 2026 Academy Awards nearing a month, Best Actress nominees like Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, and Stone reunited inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 10. The Bugonia star began the battle of LBDs in a two-week-old mini from Julie de Libran. (Buckley wore one, too.) Stylist Petra Flannery had no issue securing the Spring 2026 Couture design so soon after Paris Haute Couture Week.
The super-padded shoulders and thigh-grazing hem felt fresh for the maxi-loving minimalist. An elongated pendant would've filled the negative, navel-length space created by the plunge neckline, but Stone didn't need one. De Libran decorated its point with a leather take on the circa-2023 rosette trend. Floral appliqués like this became her Spring 2026 Couture line's leading motif, though none were quite as gothic as Stone's.
Stone's de Libran look wasn't custom, but that didn't stop Flannery from taking creative liberties. The runway model stacked the same blazer—down to the satin pocket flaps—over a floor-length skirt on the late January catwalk. Its thigh-high center slit revealed peep-toe embroidered pumps.
The Oscar winner opted out of the slashed skirt completely, because her blazer stretched just long enough. To finish, Stone coupled semi-sheer tights with $925 Aquazzura sandals, both in black to match her fresh-from-the-runway mini.
Two years ago, before winning her second Academy Award for Poor Things, Stone returned to The Beverly Hilton Hotel in a custom Louis Vuitton set. Once again, a statement blazer was the main event. Ivory satin surrounded each spike of the satin collar, before a zipper brought the geometric halves together. Bespoke split-hem pants continued Stone's color story.
Stone wasn't the only nominee in noir at the mid-day Oscars event. Elle Fanning chose a black skirt set from Givenchy's Fall 2025 line; Rose Byrne arrived in a one-shoulder bodysuit beneath plated trousers; and Teyana Taylor layered a sequin cape on top of a leather T-shirt. If the rumors are true, and the luncheon does tease each star's Oscars red carpet look, expect no shortage of black gowns come March 15.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.